Pune: MSBSHSE Forms Vigilance Committee, Introduces Drone, CCTV Monitoring For Class 10, 12 Board Exams |

Pune: To ensure that the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education are held in a fair and high-quality environment, a state-level vigilance committee has now been appointed. This committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of effectively implementing a copy-free campaign during the examinations and ensuring that the exams are conducted in a stress-free environment. The district administration will be responsible for monitoring the examinations through CCTV cameras to prevent malpractices.

The School Education Department has published a government resolution regarding this. Various measures are taken to ensure that the Class 10 and 12 examinations are conducted in a fair and high-quality environment. Accordingly, a vigilance committee has been established at each district level under the chairmanship of the District Collector. The members of the vigilance committee must visit the examination centres and conduct on-the-spot inspections during the examination period.

The divisional examination boards are expected to implement an effective system at the examination centres designated as 'troublesome' and 'sensitive centres'. Although a vigilance committee is functioning at the district level, a separate 'State-Level Vigilance Committee' has been established, recognising the need for coordination, control, and effective implementation at the state level.

The state-level vigilance committee, chaired by the Education Commissioner, includes the Chairman of the State Board, Special Inspectors General of Police of all ranges, Additional Commissioners, Divisional Commissioners, Director of Primary Education, Director of Secondary Education, Director of Educational Planning, and the Secretary of the State Board. It has been clarified that the state-level committee is responsible for creating an environment conducive to conducting the Class 10 and 12 examinations peacefully and in a stress-free manner, and for effectively implementing the copy-free campaign across the state.

Responsibilities of the District-Level Committee:

- To ensure that the physical facilities at the examination centres are in order one day before the examination.

- To collect information on all troublesome and sensitive centres in the district.

- To ensure that CCTV cameras are available in all examination-related rooms within the examination centre premises and that the footage is being stored.

- To monitor troublesome and sensitive examination centre premises using drone cameras.

- To successfully implement the copy-free campaign, the control of CCTV cameras should be kept at the district administration office.

- Government vehicles should be made available as needed for transporting question papers to and collecting answer sheets from large examination centres in the district.

- Police personnel or home guard constables should be provided for security, along with the assistant custodian, for the transportation of question papers.

- Flying squads, static squads, and police security should be deployed at all examination centres.

- The flying squad should include at least one female representative.

- If any malpractice occurs at any examination centre, a cognizable and non-bailable offence should be registered against those who instigated, assisted, and directly committed the malpractice.

- Photocopy shops within a 500-meter radius of the examination centre should be kept closed.