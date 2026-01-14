 KTHM College Organises Voter Awareness Campaign Ahead Of Nashik Civic Polls
KTHM College Organises Voter Awareness Campaign Ahead Of Nashik Civic Polls

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
Nashik – In view of the upcoming municipal elections, a voter awareness campaign was organised at KTHM College of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj. The program was presided over by the college principal, Dr. Kalpana Ahire. Initially, Principal Dr. Ahire and all those present took a collective oath, pledging to promote voter awareness. She then emphasised that everyone should exercise their right to vote, as it strengthens democracy and promotes development.

On this occasion, poster and essay competitions were also organised on the theme of voter awareness. The program was attended by Vice-Principals Prof. S. R. Shirsat and Dr. V. B. Boraste, IQAC Coordinator Dr. Sharad Binnor, Student Development Officer Dr. Tushar Patil, NSS Officer Dr. Gorakh Pingle, Prof. Pratik Shinde, Prof. Yuvarajini Mathure, Dr. Ganesh Rode, Prof. Sujit Handore, Prof. Satish Gaikwad, NCC Naval Wing Head Dr. Yogesh Gangurde, along with a large number of professors from both the junior and senior colleges.

A rally on the theme of voter awareness was also held. A large number of students from the National Service Scheme, Student Development Board, Political Science Department, and NCC Naval Wing participated in the rally. The program was compered by Dr. Tushar Patil, and the vote of thanks was given by Dr. Gorakh Pingle.

This initiative, which reminded everyone that exercising the right to vote is the duty of every citizen, proved effective in creating voter awareness among the students. The campaign conducted by the college is commendable.

