Forest Department Captures Leopard That Attacked Youth In Nashik

After Week-Long Effort, Forest Department Captures Leopard In Nashik's Artillery Centre

Nashik – The leopard that had been terrorising the Lahvit Road area for the past few days has finally been caught in a cage set up by the Forest Department. After the leopard attacked a young man two days ago (January 11), the Forest Department took immediate action and set up a cage. On Tuesday (January 13), the leopard was found trapped in the cage in the garden of V. Rambhau Palde. He immediately informed the Forest Department.

Upon receiving the information, a team led by Forest Range Officer Sumit Nirmal – comprising Vijaysingh Patil, Ashok Khanzhode, and Ambadas Jagtap – rushed to the spot. The leopard in the cage was safely taken into custody and shifted to Nashik.

As soon as the news of the leopard's capture spread, a large crowd gathered in the area. The crowd around the cage caused some chaos for a while. Local residents expressed their displeasure, stating that the police should have been present to control the crowd.

Although one leopard has been caught, villagers claim that several other leopards and their cubs are still roaming in the area. Locals have demanded that the Forest Department set up more cages in the area to prevent potential danger.

While the Forest Department took immediate action and caught one leopard, the atmosphere of fear persists due to the presence of other leopards in the area. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and to immediately inform the Forest Department (Helpline 1926) in case of any incident.