'Nashik Now Preferred Investment Hub, Govt Committed To Industrial Growth,' Says Minister Jaykumar Rawal |

"Nashik has now emerged as a strong and preferred destination for investment in the state, and the government is committed to accelerating the industrial development of North Maharashtra," said State Minister for Marketing and Protocol, Jaykumar Rawal.



He was speaking as the chief guest at an interaction meet with traders and entrepreneurs during his visit to Nashik. Present on the dais were NIMA President Ashish Nahar, MLA Seema Hiray, City President Sunil Kedar, Grain and Grocery Traders’ Association President Prafull Sancheti, former NIMA President Vivek Gogate, Ajit Surana, Satish Kothari, among others.



In his address, Rawal said that industrialists possess significant strength, and the government is providing firm protection and support to them. He expressed strong concern over the poor condition of Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Nashik and across North Maharashtra.

When Prafull Sancheti and Sunil Kedar highlighted the serious issue of the Nashik Market Committee levying a burdensome 1% tax on traders and farmers, Rawal indicated that a firm decision would be taken on the matter after the elections.



Rawal praised NIMA President Ashish Nahar for his effective efforts in attracting investment to Nashik. He also stated that substantial investment is expected from the meetings being held in Davos.

In the introductory address, Nahar expressed confidence that with Rawal holding the portfolio of FDI (Foreign Direct Investment), North Maharashtra would witness increased inflow of investments. He demanded the withdrawal of the cess imposed by the Nashik Market Committee and, referring to Rawal’s charge of the Protocol Department, expressed hope that the upcoming Kumbh Mela would be conducted successfully.



Among those present in large numbers were Rajendra Ahire, Vardhaman Lunkad, Sachin Shah, Rajendra Vadnere, Paras Sakhala, Kailas Patil, Kailas Aher, Govind Borse, Nitin Avhad, Viral Thakkar, along with many traders and entrepreneurs.