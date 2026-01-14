Harsha Bhogle Flags Helmetless Bikers In Ahmedabad, Vadodara & Rajkot; Netizens Quip, 'Inspired By Pune'

Harsha Bhogle | File Image

Cricket commentator and columnist Harsha Bhogle on Tuesday took to X (formerly Twitter) and flagged helmetless bikers in cities of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot.

Bhogle wrote, “Observation: Saw it in Amdavad, then in Vadodara and now in Rajkot. Nobody wears helmets while driving two-wheelers. Is there a reason?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, netizens dragged Pune into the debate and quipped that they were inspired by Pune.

One user wrote, “Inspired by Punekars.”

Another user commented, “Come to Pune, Harsha. You’ll be surprised to see many more things here. 1) People drive without helmets on the wrong side and still don’t get fined. 2) People break traffic signals and don’t get fined. 3) Cement mixers run people over and still don’t get convicted. 4) Our traffic police hide in places where people can’t see them so they can earn some money.”

A third user stated, “None of these can match the level of Pune. The only city where citizens and netas took out street protests against wearing helmets. Oxford of the East.”

A fourth user wrote, “You have not visited Pune lately, it seems. If you need reasons for not wearing a helmet, Punekars can give you plenty, starting with ‘Doctor in sangitalay’.”

Check out the reactions below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)