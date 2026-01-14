 Pune: Election Campaigning Fuels 20% Spike In Chicken, Mutton, Fish Prices
Pune: Election Campaigning Fuels 20% Spike In Chicken, Mutton, Fish Prices

Elaborate non-vegetarian meals are being planned for party workers in view of the municipal corporation elections. Large quantities of chicken and mutton biryani are being ordered from catering businesses for the workers involved in the campaigning. Catering professionals and restaurant owners have seen an increase in the demand for mutton, fish, and chicken.

Shubham Kurale
Updated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
Pune: Elaborate non-vegetarian meals are being planned for party workers in view of the municipal corporation elections. Large quantities of chicken and mutton biryani are being ordered from catering businesses for the workers involved in the campaigning. Catering professionals and restaurant owners have seen an increase in the demand for mutton, fish, and chicken.

The municipal election campaign concluded on Tuesday. With the election in its final stages, various party candidates are arranging non-vegetarian meals for their workers. After a day of campaigning, chicken and mutton biryani are being ordered for the workers at night. These non-vegetarian dishes are being ordered from catering businesses and restaurants.  

The demand for mutton, chicken, and fish from domestic customers is comparatively lower. Rupesh Pardeshi, director of the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad City Broiler Association, told Loksatta, "Due to the municipal elections, there has been an increase in the demand for chicken. Compared to last week, the price of chicken has increased by Rs. 20 per kg. The highest demand for chicken is from catering businesses. Restaurants have also seen an increase in the demand for chicken."

"There has been an increase in the demand for fish. The price of Surmai fish has increased by 10 to 20 per cent. The price of pomfret has increased by 10 per cent. The demand for kingfish, rawas, halwa, pomfret, prawns, and fresh Bombay duck has increased," Thakur Pardeshi, a trader from the Ganesh Peth fish market told Loksatta.

"The price of mutton is higher compared to chicken. One kilogram of mutton costs Rs. 800. Since chicken is cheaper, catering businesses are ordering large quantities of chicken biryani," said Prabhakar Kamble, president of the Pune City Mutton Shopkeepers Association.

Due to the municipal elections, there has been a significant increase in the demand for chicken. The highest demand is from catering businesses. The demand for chicken will remain strong for the next two to three days. – Rupesh Pardeshi, Director, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad City Broiler Association.

