Pune's Cold Wave To Ease As Temperatures Set To Rise In Next 48 Hours

After a continuous drop in minimum temperatures over the past two to three days, there is a possibility of a decrease in cold conditions in Pune and across the state in the next two days. Meteorologists have predicted a rise in temperature due to changes in the flow of winds from the north, leading to increased atmospheric humidity.

This year, December saw cold weather due to factors such as cold winds from the north, clear skies, and dry weather. However, since then, temperature fluctuations have been observed. Changes in weather at the beginning of the new year led to an increase in minimum temperatures and a decrease in the intensity of the cold.

The minimum temperature in Shivajinagar in Pune and some parts of the district was recorded at over 14 degrees Celsius. However, over the past two to three days, the cold increased again, and the minimum temperature dropped to single digits. Now, changes are again occurring in the flow of winds from the north. Experts have observed that these changes are creating favourable conditions for a rise in nighttime temperatures and a decrease in the intensity of the cold.

Senior meteorologist Anupam Kashyapi told Loksatta, "There is a possibility of an increase in nighttime temperatures across the state in the next 48 hours. South-central Maharashtra, including Pune and its surrounding areas, is experiencing moderate to heavy cloud cover. Due to the anticyclone partially shifting eastward, the winds from the north are crossing East India and reaching South-Central Maharashtra via the Bay of Bengal. This is adding to the atmospheric humidity, creating favourable conditions for a rise in nighttime temperatures."

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's data, minimum temperatures have increased across almost the entire state. Only Gondia recorded a single-digit temperature (9.5 degrees Celsius). Pune recorded 10.9, Ahilyanagar 10.3, Jalgaon 10.7, Kolhapur 19.4, Malegaon 10, Nashik 11.4, and Solapur 19.3 degrees Celsius. In Vidarbha, a temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kola, 12.5 in Amravati, 15.4 in Buldhana, 11.9 in Brahmapuri, 12.6 in Chandrapur, 10.2 in Nagpur, 11 in Washim, and 11.4 in Wardha. In Marathwada, 12 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and 14.2 degrees Celsius in Parbhani. In Mumbai, the temperature was 21 degrees Celsius, in Ratnagiri, 22 degrees Celsius, and in Dahanu, 15 degrees Celsius.