 Pune's Cold Wave To Ease As Temperatures Set To Rise In Next 48 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune's Cold Wave To Ease As Temperatures Set To Rise In Next 48 Hours

Pune's Cold Wave To Ease As Temperatures Set To Rise In Next 48 Hours

After a continuous drop in minimum temperatures over the past two to three days, there is a possibility of a decrease in cold conditions in Pune and across the state in the next two days. Meteorologists have predicted a rise in temperature due to changes in the flow of winds from the north, leading to increased atmospheric humidity.

Shubham KuraleUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Pune's Cold Wave To Ease As Temperatures Set To Rise In Next 48 Hours |

After a continuous drop in minimum temperatures over the past two to three days, there is a possibility of a decrease in cold conditions in Pune and across the state in the next two days. Meteorologists have predicted a rise in temperature due to changes in the flow of winds from the north, leading to increased atmospheric humidity.

This year, December saw cold weather due to factors such as cold winds from the north, clear skies, and dry weather. However, since then, temperature fluctuations have been observed. Changes in weather at the beginning of the new year led to an increase in minimum temperatures and a decrease in the intensity of the cold. 

The minimum temperature in Shivajinagar in Pune and some parts of the district was recorded at over 14 degrees Celsius. However, over the past two to three days, the cold increased again, and the minimum temperature dropped to single digits. Now, changes are again occurring in the flow of winds from the north. Experts have observed that these changes are creating favourable conditions for a rise in nighttime temperatures and a decrease in the intensity of the cold.

Senior meteorologist Anupam Kashyapi told Loksatta, "There is a possibility of an increase in nighttime temperatures across the state in the next 48 hours. South-central Maharashtra, including Pune and its surrounding areas, is experiencing moderate to heavy cloud cover. Due to the anticyclone partially shifting eastward, the winds from the north are crossing East India and reaching South-Central Maharashtra via the Bay of Bengal. This is adding to the atmospheric humidity, creating favourable conditions for a rise in nighttime temperatures."

FPJ Shorts
'Visuals Do Not Reflect Values, Intent, Or Ethos': Ryan International School Clarifies After Bangladeshi Flag Video Sparks Protest In Nallasopara
'Visuals Do Not Reflect Values, Intent, Or Ethos': Ryan International School Clarifies After Bangladeshi Flag Video Sparks Protest In Nallasopara
Congress Birthday Campaign Rekindles Talk Of Priyanka Gandhi’s Bigger UP Role Ahead Of 2027
Congress Birthday Campaign Rekindles Talk Of Priyanka Gandhi’s Bigger UP Role Ahead Of 2027
Vasai–Virar Civic Elections 2026: ‘Some Politicians Are Dividing People’, Says Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur At Campaign Rally | VIDEO
Vasai–Virar Civic Elections 2026: ‘Some Politicians Are Dividing People’, Says Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur At Campaign Rally | VIDEO
'On Path To Great Victory': As Campaigning Ends, Devendra Fadnavis Signals Mahayuti’s Win In Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026
'On Path To Great Victory': As Campaigning Ends, Devendra Fadnavis Signals Mahayuti’s Win In Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026
Read Also
'Rats And Mosquitoes': Actress Amruta Deshmukh Slams Pune Civic Body Over Filthy Conditions At...
article-image

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's data, minimum temperatures have increased across almost the entire state. Only Gondia recorded a single-digit temperature (9.5 degrees Celsius). Pune recorded 10.9, Ahilyanagar 10.3, Jalgaon 10.7, Kolhapur 19.4, Malegaon 10, Nashik 11.4, and Solapur 19.3 degrees Celsius. In Vidarbha, a temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kola, 12.5 in Amravati, 15.4 in Buldhana, 11.9 in Brahmapuri, 12.6 in Chandrapur, 10.2 in Nagpur, 11 in Washim, and 11.4 in Wardha. In Marathwada, 12 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and 14.2 degrees Celsius in Parbhani. In Mumbai, the temperature was 21 degrees Celsius, in Ratnagiri, 22 degrees Celsius, and in Dahanu, 15 degrees Celsius.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Youth Strangled To Death By Friends Over Money Dispute During Trip In Tamhini...
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Youth Strangled To Death By Friends Over Money Dispute During Trip In Tamhini...
Healthcare Crisis Exposed: Newly Elected NCP Corporator Shahutai Kamble Dies After 1-Hour Search For...
Healthcare Crisis Exposed: Newly Elected NCP Corporator Shahutai Kamble Dies After 1-Hour Search For...
Good News! MPSC Increases Vacancies For Maharashtra Gazetted State Services Exam 2025 From 385 To...
Good News! MPSC Increases Vacancies For Maharashtra Gazetted State Services Exam 2025 From 385 To...
Pune's Cold Wave To Ease As Temperatures Set To Rise In Next 48 Hours
Pune's Cold Wave To Ease As Temperatures Set To Rise In Next 48 Hours
Pune Municipal Polls: 12,000 Police Personnel Deployed, 90 Sensitive Polling Locations Identified
Pune Municipal Polls: 12,000 Police Personnel Deployed, 90 Sensitive Polling Locations Identified