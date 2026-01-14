Pune Grand Tour 2026 Begins Next Week -- Here’s All You Need To Know About The Cycling Event

Pune Grant Tour 2026 Begins Next Week -- Here’s All You Need To Know About The Cycling Event | Sourced

Pune: Pune is set to enter global sporting history with the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 from next week, as the race begins on the coming Monday. This is going to be India’s first-ever UCI 2.2 Category professional multi-stage road cycling race.

The organisers and Pune District Administration have reiterated that it is more than just a competition. This five-day event aims to re-establish Pune as the “Cycling Capital of India”. It also aims to position the city as a future host for Olympic-level sporting events.

The race is scheduled from 19th to 23rd January (it will go on for five years). The Grand Tour will cover a total distance of 437 kilometres across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities, including nine rural tehsils. The race will cover the Haveli, Mulshi, Maval, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor, Velhe, Shirur, and Daund tehsils.

The race comprises a prologue followed by four competitive stages. The race is sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Cycling Federation of India (CFI). Importantly, the event serves as a qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics. The organiser has revealed that riders will be competing for crucial international ranking points.

The Route:

The route has been carefully designed to highlight the hills, waterways and heritage of the Deccan Plateau in Pune District. The event will begin on 19th January with an 8-km prologue on the Deccan Circuit. The cyclists will be passing through prominent Pune city landmarks such as Goodluck Chowk and Deccan Bus Stop on Fergusson College (FC) Road.

Stage 1 on 20th January will take riders through Mulshi and Maval tehsils over 87.2 km. In this state, the cyclist will cut across the Hinjawadi IT Park and DY Patil College in Akurdi (Pimpri-Chinchwad).

The following day’s Heritage Circuit stage (21st January) will span 105.3 km. This time it will showcase iconic sites including Purandar Fort, Sinhagad Fort and the Khadakwasla dam area -- the areas important and represent major parts of the history and culture of Pune District and Maharashtra.

Stage 3 on 22nd January is the longest stage, with 134 km worth of route. On this day, the cyclist will traverse the Western Ghats from Saswad to Baramati. Organisers have revealed that this stage will feature high-speed plateau sprints.

The final stage on the fifth day (23rd January) is titled the Pune Pride Loop. It will cover a 95 km distance, and cyclists will enter the Pune city limits from Mhalunge (near Balewadi Stadium) to Jangali Maharaj Road (JM Road) in Shivajinagar. The organisers have planned this route, aiming to bring the race back to the heart of the city.

What is Pune Grand Tour 2026?

According to available details, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 has already created a global record by assembling the largest-ever rider field for a UCI 2.2 race. A UCI 2.2 race is an entry-level international professional stage race on the UCI calendar. It's mainly for continental and national teams, where riders compete over multiple days to earn UCI points and gain exposure at the global level.

A total of 171 elite cyclists representing 29 professional teams from 35 countries will compete in this race. Renowned international teams such as Burgos Burpellet BH of Spain, Global Cycling Team from the Netherlands, EuroCyclingTrips of France and 7-Eleven Cliqq from the Philippines will participate. India will be represented by two teams: the Indian National Team and the Indian Development Team. The Indian National Team is being led by seasoned cyclist Naveen John.

The Preparations

To host the event, the state government and local administrations have undertaken infrastructure upgrades on a scale comparable to a G20 summit. Reports claim that the investments for this have exceeded Rs 532 crore.

All 437 km of race routes have been resurfaced to achieve a Roughness Index of 2.5. Organisers claim that this meets international racing standards.

More than 200 speed breakers have been removed, while around 400 drainage lids have been levelled to ensure rider safety. Adding a cultural dimension, the global live broadcast on JioCinema and Star Sports will feature Indologists (a scholar who studies the history, cultures, languages, literature, philosophy, and social institutions of the Indian subcontinent from a historical, cultural, or academic perspective) providing historical commentary on the Maratha Empire as cyclists pass forts, temples, and heritage zones.

The event’s branding reflects its regional roots. The official mascot is Indu (the Indian Giant Squirrel -- locally known as Shekru). It symbolises the biodiversity of the Bhimashankar forests as well as the agility and endurance of a professional cyclist. Bajaj Auto is the title sponsor, along with major partners including the Serum Institute of India, Panchshil Group and Chitale Bandhu.

For residents, authorities have outlined several logistical measures. Rolling “green corridors” will be implemented during race hours, with complete road closures in select zones for two to three hours between 12.30 pm and 4.30 pm. Construction activity along the race routes has been temporarily halted to maintain safe air quality levels for athletes. Final safety and emergency response mock drills are scheduled for 18th January.

The Grand Tour will culminate on 23rd January with a grand closing ceremony at Balgandharva Rangmandir on JM Road. The overall champion will be crowned the first-ever “King of the Deccan”. It's being claimed that the race will mark a historic milestone not only for Pune but for Indian professional cycling as a whole.