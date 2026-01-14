ID Proof Mandatory For Voting Tomorrow (15th January) In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: What To Do If You Don't Have Voter ID?

ID Proof Mandatory For Voting Tomorrow In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: What To Do If You Don't Have Voter ID? | Representational Image

Pune: With the cooling-off period for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections beginning at 5 pm on Tuesday, Punekars are now making their final decision on whom to vote for. However, carrying valid proof of identity is mandatory to cast a vote.

Although there is a common perception among the public that a voter ID card is compulsory for voting, the situation is not entirely true. Voters whose names appear on the electoral roll can exercise their franchise even without a voter ID card by producing any one of the alternative identity documents approved by the Election Commission.

In all, 12 alternative identity proofs are accepted at polling booths for voters who do not possess a voter ID card but are registered on the voter list.

According to the district administration, voters can exercise their right to vote at their allotted polling centre anytime between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm. Contrary to the general perception that a voter ID card is mandatory, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has approved 12 alternative identity documents for voting.

However, the identity card must carry a clearly visible photograph. The presiding officer at the polling booth has the authority to deny voting rights if the identity document is found to be invalid or problematic.

The following identity documents are accepted for voting:

1) Passport

2) Aadhaar Card

3) Driving Licence

4) PAN Card

5) Photo identity cards issued by local government bodies, the state government, or the central government

6) Bank or post office passbooks with a photograph

7) Disability certificate with a photograph

8) MGNREGA job card

9) Pension documents

10) Lok Sabha/Vidhan Sabha ID

11) Freedom Fighter Identity Card

12) Labour Ministry card