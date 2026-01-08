Onion Prices Crash As Bangladesh Halts Imports From India; Nashik Farmers Face ₹175-200 Cr Loss | Sourced

Nashik : The Bangladesh government has stopped issuing new import permits for onions from India. This decision specifically applies to onion imports through the Hili Land Port, a key border route. While approvals for new permits have been suspended, imports under permits already granted will continue only until January 30.



At present, around 1,500 tonnes of onions are exported daily from Nashik district to Bangladesh through 50 to 55 trucks. However, with exports slowing down, onion prices have witnessed a sharp decline across the Nashik district, including the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).



Heavy arrivals of red onions in Lasalgaon and other major APMCs across the country have created intense pressure on prices. Additionally, the unstable situation in Bangladesh has further restricted onion exports from India, adversely affecting overall export volumes.



The Bangladesh government has stated that the restrictions have been imposed in the interest of its domestic onion growers and to protect farmers economically in the local market. Although supplies under existing permits will be allowed for a limited period, it has been clearly announced that no new import licenses will be issued.





Price Crash Causes ₹175–200 Crore Loss to Nashik Farmers



Due to the arrival of nearly 20 lakh quintals of onions across various market committees in Nashik district over the past fifteen days, farmers are estimated to have suffered losses of approximately ₹175 to ₹200 crore.





“With large arrivals of red onions, the restrictions imposed by Bangladesh on new import permits could severely impact exports,” said Vikas Singh, Onion Exporter from Nashik.

"Production costs have increased, but onions are not fetching expected prices. The slowdown in exports has directly affected farmers, and current market rates are clearly loss-making,” said Nivrutti Nyaharkar, Farmer, Wahegaon Sal.