 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Drunk Hooligans Brandish Swords, Attack People In Waluj MIDC - VIDEO
The hooligans created a ruckus by shouting slogans while moving through Maharana Pratap Chowk, Savarkar Colony and Mohatadevi Chowk. Residents were panicked by the sudden incident in their locality

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Drunk Hooligans Brandish Swords, Attack People In Waluj MIDC - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tension prevailed in Bajajnagar in the Waluj MIDC area when three hooligans, in an inebriated condition, waved swords in the air to create panic among residents. They also tried to attack some passers-by, and two people were reportedly injured in the attack. The incident occurred on Thursday at around 3.30 pm. The incident was captured on camera and went viral on social media.

Three unidentified youths in the age group of 20 to 22 years arrived on a white-coloured motorcycle in Bajajnagar. They were carrying sharp swords and sticks. They created a ruckus by shouting slogans while moving through Maharana Pratap Chowk, Savarkar Colony and Mohatadevi Chowk. Residents were panicked by the sudden incident in their locality.

The hooligans on the motorcycle were in an inebriated condition and tried to attack residents with swords and sticks. Two persons were injured in the attack. They also vandalised vehicles parked along the road.

It is reported that the police seized two swords from the spot, but no case had been registered till late night.

