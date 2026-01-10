Free Bus & Metro Rides Take Centre Stage In NCPs’ Joint Pune Poll Manifesto | X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Free travel on public transport emerged as the key highlight as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule jointly unveiled a common manifesto for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, marking their first shared political platform since the NCP split in 2023.

The duo held a press conference on Saturday at Patrakar Bhawan, Pune.

Addressing a joint press conference, leaders from both the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) said the manifesto prioritises affordable and accessible public transport to ease the daily burden on Pune residents. The proposal for free travel on PMPML buses and metro services is aimed at reducing traffic congestion, cutting pollution levels and encouraging greater use of public transport.

DCM Ajit Pawar said the initiative would directly benefit students, working professionals and senior citizens, while also helping decongest city roads. Supriya Sule echoed the sentiment, stating that improved and cost-free public transport is essential for a growing city like Pune.

Despite being part of rival alliances at the state level, both NCP factions have joined hands for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections scheduled for January 15. The joint manifesto also links free public transport with broader urban mobility plans, including repairing missing road links and improving traffic flow.

Targeting the local BJP leadership, Ajit Pawar alleged that despite receiving sufficient funds from the state and central governments, the previous civic administration failed to address core issues such as transport and congestion during its tenure from 2017 to 2022.

Along with free travel services, the manifesto outlines complementary measures such as better roads, enhanced healthcare access and incentives for eco-friendly housing societies, presenting public transport reform as a cornerstone of the alliance’s vision for Pune’s future.