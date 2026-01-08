Pune On The Brink Of An Indore-Like Water Crisis, Activists Warn | File Photo

Despite repeated directions from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to take concrete action to curb river pollution, raising serious concerns about public health and environmental safety, activists alleged on Thursday.

According to environmental activists, PMC has been treating only 30 to 40 per cent of the city’s sewage for the past several decades, while the remaining untreated sewage is being directly discharged into rivers. In view of this, on February 14, 2019, the MPCB had directed the PMC Commissioner to open a separate bank account within seven days and deposit Rs 34.70 lakh daily for remediation and pollution control measures, to be undertaken in consultation with the board.

However, activists claim that PMC did not even open the mandated bank account. “If PMC had complied with the MPCB order, the accumulated amount by now would have crossed Rs 1,000 crore. This fund could have been used to protect rivers and groundwater from pollution and to expedite projects like the JICA sewage treatment initiative,” said environment activist Sarang Yadwadkar.

They further alleged that the continued release of untreated sewage has caused severe environmental damage. Aquatic life in the rivers has nearly vanished, while the backwaters of the Ujani Dam and groundwater sources in downstream areas have become heavily polluted. This, they warned, has led to a rise in health disorders in villages along Ujani and in parts of Solapur district, posing a serious risk to both rural populations and Pune’s residents.

Referring to recent incidents in Indore—India’s cleanest city—where several citizens reportedly died due to water pollution, the activists cautioned that Pune is heading towards a similar disaster if urgent corrective measures are not taken.

Raising questions of accountability, the activists said that responsibility does not rest solely with the PMC Commissioner and concerned departmental officials, but also with the state government. “It is alarming that PMC ignored directions from a state government body for seven years, and equally disturbing that the state government failed to act against this non-compliance,” said social activist Vivek Velankar.

The activist also criticised the PMC for prioritising riverfront beautification projects involving thousands of crores of public funds, instead of focusing on core issues such as sewage treatment and river cleaning.

Demanding immediate action, activists Sarang Yadwadkar, Vijay Kumbhar and Vivek Velankar called for strict legal proceedings against PMC and state government officials responsible for violating MPCB directions and endangering the lives of citizens.

“The issue is no longer just environmental; it is a matter of public safety and accountability,” said Vijay Kumbhar.