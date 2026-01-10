‘Ajit Pawar’s Announcements Are Deceptive’, Claims Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil On NCP Manifesto Promise Of Free Public Travel In Pune | Anand Chaini

Pune: Both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), united in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for civic polls, released their joint manifesto on Saturday, where they promised free public transport in Pune. Reacting to this, the Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education called out the announcement as a bluff and being deceptive.

Patil and Pawar are both allies in the state and centre and currently are in fierce opposition, as these allies are going against each other for control of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Refusing Ajit Pawar’s authority for things promised in the manifesto, Patil also shed light on his earlier promises, which Patil claims never saw the light of day.

A press conference was organised in Pune on Saturday evening, where Chandrakant Patil and local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders spoke with the press. NCP’s ambitious manifesto, which is being discussed everywhere in Pune, was the central stage for the press conference as well.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said, “Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's announcement in the NCP manifesto regarding free travel in Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses and Pune Metro is deceptive and was made without taking the Maharashtra state government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis into confidence.”

“Congress had made many such deceptive announcements during the Bihar elections. However, such announcements were made because they knew that the government would not come to power. Since Ajit Pawar also knows that his party will not come to power in the Municipal Corporation, such announcements are being made,” added Patil.

‘The scheme is good, but Mahayuti has to make a decision’

When asked about this scheme being popular in the city among residents, as it makes Pune have amenities for free like other famous cities in India. Responding to that, Patil said, “Even if this scheme is good, the Mahayuti government will have to take this decision collectively to implement it.”

Patil further criticised Pawar, saying, “Pawar should not make such announcements without taking his ally parties into confidence just to take credit. Previously, in 1999, Ajit Pawar had announced free electricity. After coming to power, he defended it by saying it was a 'printing mistake'. There is a strong possibility of a similar occurrence regarding this announcement as well.”

Patil also said, “The powers of the entire state rest with the Chief Minister's post. A free bus scheme cannot be implemented just by pressing a button. Mahayuti is a government of three parties, and no single leader can make such announcements independently.”

Patil went on to remind Pawar that currently, PMPML is in the loss; in his previous stint as Guardian Minister of Pune District, losses of about Rs 1,000 crore were reported. He also said, “How the free bus scheme would be implemented when MNGL's 65 crore rupees are still pending with the Municipal Corporation.”

‘BJP will win 125 seats in PMC’

Further criticising Pawar, Chandrakant Patil said, “Ajit Pawar took six months to make the decision of a 50% fee waiver for women in higher education. His stance was that it was putting a strain on the state treasury. Ultimately, that decision was taken after the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a firm stand. The announcements Ajit Pawar is making just ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections are surprising.”

Meanwhile, Chandrakant Patil claimed that according to the BJP's internal survey, the party is currently getting 115 seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, and this figure will reach 125 due to the micro-planning of the BJP Maharashtra State President Ravindra Chavan. He clarified that after the elections, Pune will have a BJP mayor, and names for that post, according to various categories, have also been finalised.