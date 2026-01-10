Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two-Wheeler Rider Held With ₹14.93 Lakh During Election Bandobast In Pimple Saudagar; Thai, UAE & Vietnamese Currency Seized

Sangvi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Around Rs 14.93 lakh in cash, including foreign currency, was seized by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police from a man travelling on a two-wheeler at Kunjir Chowk in Pimple Saudagar. Currently, the checks have been intensified as campaigning for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections is ongoing. The individual and the cash have been taken into custody for further verification, said the police.

According to police reports, the seizure was made during routine checking by Sangvi Police personnel deployed on bandobast duty at Kunjir Chowk in Pimple Saudagar under the Model Code of Conduct. Police grew suspicious after noticing a two-wheeler and stopped the rider for inspection. A search of the bag in his custody revealed a large sum of cash. The man was detained, and cash was seized.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli, in charge of the Sangvi Police Station, said, “The total amount seized was Rs 14,93,400 in Indian value, comprising approximately Rs 12 lakh in Indian currency and foreign currency worth about Rs 2 lakh. The foreign notes included Thai baht, United Arab Emirates dirhams, and Vietnamese dong.”

“During preliminary questioning, the rider claimed that he was involved in a foreign currency exchange business. However, he was unable to produce satisfactory documents to explain the source, purpose, or legal authorization for carrying the cash at the time of the check,” Sr. PI Koli told The FPJ.

Police further said that following the seizure, a panchnama was drawn up as per election code protocols. Officials from the Foreign Exchange Department and the Income Tax Department have been summoned to verify the individual’s claims and documents. “After the Foreign Exchange and Income Tax Departments do their scrutiny, further action will be initiated,” said Sr. PI Jitendra Koli.

Inspector Koli also said that the action was carried out jointly by the Sangvi Police Station and the Election Flying Squad on the directions of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey and in line with Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) guidelines. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sandeep Atole and led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sangvi Division) Sachin Hire, along with Senior Police Inspector Koli, Police Inspector (Crime) Amol Nandekar, and officials from the SEC flying squads.

Police officials stated that strict vigilance is being maintained to prevent illegal cash movement during the election period. Similar enforcement drives will continue across the city until the PCMC elections conclude.