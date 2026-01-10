Stunning Welcome At Ajit Pawar Rally: NCP Youth Leader Uses Crane To Garland Dy CM In Pune | VIDEO | Representative Image | Anand Chaini

Pune: The political atmosphere has reached a boiling point in light of the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar organized a massive roadshow in Pune to display the strength of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Watch Video:

During this rally in the Market Yard area, a die-hard supporter who disregarded his own safety to welcome his leader was seen hanging directly from a crane to offer a garland. This unique and breathtaking gesture left even Ajit Pawar stunned for a moment.

According to available details, during the rally, Karan Gaikwad, the Vice President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Youth Wing, grabbed everyone’s attention. Finding it difficult to reach Ajit Pawar through the massive crowds on the street, he actually summoned a crane. Gaikwad hung from the crane and placed a garland around Ajit Pawar’s neck from a significant height.

Not stopping there, he also presented the Mahatma Phule Pagadi (a turban symbolizing social equality) to Ajit Pawar. The video of this stunt is currently going viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion about the “craze” among party workers.

Ajit Pawar is currently in full "active mode" in Pune. He scheduled four major meetings and rallies throughout the day, with these events starting early morning and going into the night. Such unique welcomes from supporters have added a distinct flair to his tour, making the battle for power in the Pune Municipal Corporation even more intriguing.