Pune VIDEOS: Ajit Pawar's Sarcastic Jibes At MLAs Bapusaheb Pathare & Mahesh Landge Draw Laughter

Pune: Recently, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has gotten active in Pune district with the aim of reclaiming power in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Where once Ajit Pawar enjoyed uninterrupted power, both civic bodies were snatched by him from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017.

Ajit Pawar has been aggressive on local leaders, including Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil, and Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge. Ajit Pawar reportedly ‘broke’ the code of Mahayuti by making personal accusations, and now these leaders have started replying to him.

Recently speaking at a rally, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, once a loyal aide of Pawar, went on to disrespectfully criticise Ajit Pawar. He made his stance clear using singular language towards Ajit Pawar, which is considered disrespectful in the Marathi language. Considering Pawar is senior to Landge both by age and experience, this statement has gone viral.

During the press conference held at this time, Ajit Pawar lashed out at BJP MLA Mahesh Landge. Responding to the criticism levelled by Landge, Pawar sarcastically said, “Mahesh Landge is a big leader. A big leader is supposed to address a small leader in the singular [disrespectfully].”

Making the whole room laugh, Ajit Pawar said, “Do we say to our kids or the house help... "Sir, please come in. Would you please bring some water? "Do we speak like that? We say, "Hey, give me some water," right? Since he is so big, he considers Ajit Pawar to be insignificant [chillar].”

Meanwhile, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar’s (NCP-SP) Vadgaonsheri MLA Bapusaheb Pathare targeted state leaders for reportedly boosting the tanker mafia’s work in his constituency. NCP and NCP-SP have reunited in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for the upcoming civic polls.

Replying to his statement, when a reporter asked, “Your MLA is making accusations,” Pawar replied, “He is not our MLA. He is physically present, but mentally he is not there. Look where he sent his son and daughter-in-law.” Pawar referenced Pathare’s family members contesting from the BJP ahead of civic polls in Pune, and once again, his unique sarcastic style witnessed laughter.