Property Offences Remain Major Concern In Pimpri-Chinchwad: Numbers Drop, Detection Rises -- But Is It Enough?

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Logo | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Property offences continue to be a major concern in the rapidly developing Pimpri-Chinchwad, with the number of such crimes remaining in a similar range over the past three years. Despite the police adopting new technology and deploying all available resources, the detection rate has also remained largely stagnant.

In 2025, a total of 2,129 cases were reported under offences against property. Police statistics revealed that around 47% of these cases were solved -- a figure that has shown steady improvement over the years but remains relatively low. These offences include theft, dacoity, robbery, burglary, and other crimes involving unlawful interference with a person’s physical property.

The police have increased patrolling and other preventive measures to curb property offences. However, despite a significant rise in preventive actions, no dramatic drop in the number of such crimes has been observed. Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey stated that detection is being carried out on a war footing and urged residents to report such incidents promptly.

To curb rising crime and strengthen policing in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, a separate commissionerate was carved out of the existing Pune Police Commissionerate and Pune Rural Police Force jurisdictions on 15th August 2018. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police held its annual crime conference on Monday, during which crime statistics from the past seven years were presented.

The statistics revealed that last year, a total of 20 incidents of dacoity (robbery by a gang of armed offenders) were reported in the city, and the police managed to solve all of them. Police claim to have maintained a 100% detection rate in dacoity cases over the past seven years. During this period, a total of 242 dacoity cases were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad, with every case solved.

Robbery (defined as the crime of stealing from a person or place using violence or threats) has shown a steady decline in recent years. In 2025, a total of 182 robbery incidents were reported, down from 231 cases in 2024. The detection rate has also steadily improved, reaching 87% in 2025. Over the past seven years, 2,087 robbery cases have been registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad. On average, the detection rate during this period stood at 74%, reflecting a consistent upward trend.

Chain-snatching and burglary cases also remained a challenge for the police. In 2025, a total of 75 chainsnatching cases were reported, with an 83% detection rate, while 285 burglary cases were registered, with a detection rate of 51%. Over the past seven years, Pimpri-Chinchwad has recorded 573 chain-snatching cases, with an average detection rate of 51%. During the same period, a total of 2,436 burglary cases were reported, with an average detection rate of 41%.

Vehicle Theft Remains A Concern

Pimpri-Chinchwad residents lost a total of 960 vehicles to theft last year. Over the past seven years, an average of more than 1,000 vehicles have been stolen annually. Detection figures also remain poor, with only 39% of vehicle theft cases solved in 2025.

The average detection rate over the years stands at around 32 per cent. Despite multiple campaigns and repeated advisories issued by the police to curb such crimes and improve recovery, the numbers continue to be a cause for concern.”

Vehicle Theft Over The Years:

- 2025: 960 (39% detection rate)

- 2024: 1264 (38% detection rate)

- 2023: 1353 (40% detection rate)

- 2022: 1603 (23% detection rate)

- 2021: 1383 (30% detection rate)

- 2020: 974 (22% detection rate)

- 2019: 1291 (30% detection rate)

- Total Vehicle Theft: 7225 (31.71% average detection rate)

Data Good According To Set Standards: Police

Speaking at the press conference, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey said that several preventive measures were undertaken, including the invocation of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, against 213 criminals, some of whom were involved in property offences. As many as 368 known criminals were externed from the city. Additionally, 1,045 sensitive spots were identified, and multiple initiatives -- including campaigns to seize illegal weapons -- were carried out to curb such crimes.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said, “Although the detection rate may appear low, it compares favourably with standard policing benchmarks. While there is scope for further improvement, sustained efforts are being made to detect crimes. In cases such as burglary and vehicle theft, the expertise of criminals and delays in reporting often make investigations challenging. However, with increasing digital tools and technological capabilities, we expect detection rates to improve and crime numbers to decline.”

He added, “In many such cases, prevention becomes key. We have identified sensitive spots where regular patrolling is carried out. Criminal checks are being intensified, and police visibility across the city is being improved. We are closely monitoring known criminals and have conducted special drives to seize illegal weapons and bust unlawful activities. All these measures help prevent crimes, including offences against property.”