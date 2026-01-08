Pune: Bopdev Ghat To Remain Closed Till January 14 - All You Need To Know | X/@nabilajamal_

In an important notice for Punekars, the Bopdev Ghat on the Pune-Saswad route will be closed for travel from January 8 to 14.

According to officials, the closure of the ghat for all types of vehicles is necessary due to ongoing road repair and widening works. The closure will ensure the quality execution of the project and maintain commuter safety, they added.

To avoid inconvenience to travellers, officials have urged commuters to use the Dive Ghat route or the Narayanpur-Kapurhol road. “We request commuters to cooperate and use alternate routes during this period,” they said.

Baramati MP and NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule also posted this update on X (formerly Twitter). “The Bopdev Ghat route from Pune to Saswad will remain completely closed for all types of vehicular traffic from January 8, 2026, to January 14, 2026, due to road works, as informed by the Public Works Department. All passengers are requested to take note of this and use alternative routes,” she wrote.

Bopdev Ghat is the shortest route for those travelling from Saswad or Purandar to Pune. With this one-week closure, several daily commuters travelling for work, business, or medical needs will have to take longer detours and face delays.