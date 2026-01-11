 Sant Wamanbhau Maharaj’s Teachings Of Unity & Morality Remain Timeless: CM Devendra Fadnavis In Beed
Manish Gajbhiye
Updated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Pic

Beed: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that Great Sant Wamanbhau Maharaj of the Nath tradition had given society a timeless message of spiritualism, morality and unity, which continues to remain relevant in the contemporary world. Addressing devotees at the 50th death anniversary ceremony of Sant Wamanbhau Maharaj in Beed, Fadnavis said that the saint’s teachings would guide several generations in the future.

The Chief Minister said he felt fortunate to have received the opportunity to pay obeisance to Sant Wamanbhau Maharaj. Describing himself as a staunch devotee, Fadnavis said the saint had shown the right direction to society by spreading the principles of the Bhagavata sect at the grassroots level. The lives of several people have been transformed after listening to his discourses. His thoughts encouraged people to follow the path of righteousness, devotion and social harmony, he said.

Fadnavis also highlighted the government’s efforts to preserve and develop places associated with the saint. He said several development works were being undertaken at Gahininath Gad and were being completed in phases. “Land has also been provided at Pandharpur, and the Palkhi road will be developed to improve facilities for devotees,” he added.

State Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, Mahant Vitthal Maharaj, MLA Dhananjay Munde, Suresh Dhas, Monika Rajale, former MLA Jaydatta Kshirsagar, Bhimrao Dhonde, Vikramanand Shashtri and Swami Visheshwaranandji Maharaj were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Pankaja Munde said Sant Wamanbhau Maharaj had nurtured society with the principles of humanity. “His teachings of truth, unity and selfless service continue to inspire people across the state even today,” she said.

A large number of devotees attended the programme, reflecting the enduring influence of Sant Wamanbhau Maharaj’s spiritual legacy.

