MP News: Muslim Youth Caught With Hindu Girl At Hotel Room; Beaten & Paraded By Bajrang Dal Members In Chhatarpur--VIDEO

Muslim Youth Accused Of Blackmailing A Hindu Girl For ₹35k Was Caught And Paraded By Bajrang Dal Members And Brought To The Police Station In Mp's Chhatarpur#MadhyaPradesh #BajrangDal #FreePresMP pic.twitter.com/ePsmyMgFis

According to information, the incident took place at Adarsh Plaza Hotel in the Civil Lines police station area. The hotel is linked to the family of a local BJP leader.

The youth was allegedly caught with the girl inside the hotel room. Instead of calling the police immediately, members of the organisation took control of the situation.

They dragged the youth out of the hotel, and paraded him naked on the road.

Some members were seen smearing mud on his face and forcing dirty water and filth into his mouth.

The group then walked him from the hotel to the police station while beating him along the way. The girl was taken separately for questioning.

Police have not yet issued a detailed statement, but officials say the youth has been taken into custody and both sides will be questioned.