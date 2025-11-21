 MP News: Muslim Youth Caught With Hindu Girl At Hotel Room; Beaten & Paraded By Bajrang Dal Members In Chhatarpur--VIDEO
The youth was allegedly caught with the girl inside the hotel room. Instead of calling the police immediately, members of the organisation took control of the situation. They dragged the youth out of the hotel, stripped him, and paraded him naked on the road. The girl was taken separately for questioning.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim youth was allegedly paraded and beaten after he was caught with a Hindu girl at a hotel room in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Friday. The girl, in her defence, said that the accused had been blackmailing her over a due of Rs 35k and forcefully called her to the hotel.

The members of the Hindu outfit smeared black mud on his face to shame him, held him by his hair and paraded him all the way from city streets to the police station.

A video of the incident was recorded, which is now circulating widely on social media.

