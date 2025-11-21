 Bhopal News: Youth Stripped Naked, Hit On Private Part With Belts In Bhopal; 2 Detained After Disturbing Photographs Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Youth Stripped Naked, Hit On Private Part With Belts In Bhopal; 2 Detained After Disturbing Photographs Surface

Bhopal News: Youth Stripped Naked, Hit On Private Part With Belts In Bhopal; 2 Detained After Disturbing Photographs Surface

After the video surfaced, police registered a case on Thursday night and started an investigation. Two accused identified as Mohammad Saeed and Aman Baba, have been taken into custody, while others involved are still being searched for. The case was registered after taking suo motu cognizance of the viral video.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Young Man Held Hostage, Stripped, Hit On Private Part With Belts In Bhopal; 2 Detained | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from capital, where a man was allegedly held hostage, stripped naked and beaten with belts.

Disturbing photographs have surfaced on social media, showing two accused brutally thrashing the naked victim with belts, hitting his private parts. They even held a knife to his throat.

The incident took place at Chhola Mandir area in Bhopal in July, however police registered a case on Thursday after the visuals went viral. 

Both the accused have been taken into police custody. They told police that they held the victim hostage and assaulted him on their friend's demand.

FPJ Shorts
₹90,000 Crore Raised In India’s Hottest IPO Season, But Listing Returns Stay Weak Despite Heavy Investor Demand
₹90,000 Crore Raised In India’s Hottest IPO Season, But Listing Returns Stay Weak Despite Heavy Investor Demand
'Milap Zaveri Ne Sabse Ghatiya Film Bana Di': Fan DISAPPOINTED After Watching Masti 4, Calls It 'Torture Of 2025'—VIDEO
'Milap Zaveri Ne Sabse Ghatiya Film Bana Di': Fan DISAPPOINTED After Watching Masti 4, Calls It 'Torture Of 2025'—VIDEO
Watch: Mitchell Starc Blows Away England’s Batting With 7/58 During AUS Vs ENG 1st Test
Watch: Mitchell Starc Blows Away England’s Batting With 7/58 During AUS Vs ENG 1st Test
Jaipur Student Suicide Case: CBSE Report Exposes Months Of Bullying, Safety Lapses
Jaipur Student Suicide Case: CBSE Report Exposes Months Of Bullying, Safety Lapses

The incident is said to have taken place in July, but the video of the assault recently went viral on social media.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! 16-Yr-Old Boy Stripped Naked, Brutally Beaten On Road; 8 Booked After Video Goes...
article-image

2 accused in police custody 

After the video surfaced, police registered a case on Thursday night and started an investigation. Two accused identified as Mohammad Saeed and Aman Baba, have been taken into custody, while others involved are still being searched for.

According to police, the case was registered after taking suo motu cognizance of the viral video. Both accused, who live in the Chhola area, along with their associates, had held the victim inside a room, stripped him and beat him mercilessly.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that they did not know the victim personally and carried out the assault at the request of a friend. 

Police are now identifying and tracking the remaining suspects seen in the video. The victim has not yet come forward.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Youth Stripped Naked, Hit On Private Part With Belts In Bhopal; 2 Detained After...

Bhopal News: Youth Stripped Naked, Hit On Private Part With Belts In Bhopal; 2 Detained After...

Bhopal News: Son Left Home, Upset Mother Hangs Self

Bhopal News: Son Left Home, Upset Mother Hangs Self

Madhya Pradesh November 21, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In Indore, Bhopal & Others;...

Madhya Pradesh November 21, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In Indore, Bhopal & Others;...

MP News: 70-Tonne Girder Falls At Overbridge Site In Chhatarpur, Crane Operator Seriously Injured --...

MP News: 70-Tonne Girder Falls At Overbridge Site In Chhatarpur, Crane Operator Seriously Injured --...

Bhopal News: Supplier Held With Illicit Liquor, SUV Worth ₹20 Lakh

Bhopal News: Supplier Held With Illicit Liquor, SUV Worth ₹20 Lakh