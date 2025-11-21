Bhopal News: Youth Stripped Naked, Hit On Private Part With Belts In Bhopal; 2 Detained After Disturbing Photographs Surface

Bhopal News: Young Man Held Hostage, Stripped, Hit On Private Part With Belts In Bhopal; 2 Detained | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from capital, where a man was allegedly held hostage, stripped naked and beaten with belts.

Disturbing photographs have surfaced on social media, showing two accused brutally thrashing the naked victim with belts, hitting his private parts. They even held a knife to his throat.

The incident took place at Chhola Mandir area in Bhopal in July, however police registered a case on Thursday after the visuals went viral.

Both the accused have been taken into police custody. They told police that they held the victim hostage and assaulted him on their friend's demand.

The incident is said to have taken place in July, but the video of the assault recently went viral on social media.

2 accused in police custody

After the video surfaced, police registered a case on Thursday night and started an investigation. Two accused identified as Mohammad Saeed and Aman Baba, have been taken into custody, while others involved are still being searched for.

According to police, the case was registered after taking suo motu cognizance of the viral video. Both accused, who live in the Chhola area, along with their associates, had held the victim inside a room, stripped him and beat him mercilessly.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that they did not know the victim personally and carried out the assault at the request of a friend.

Police are now identifying and tracking the remaining suspects seen in the video. The victim has not yet come forward.