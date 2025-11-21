MP News: Ex-Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Attends Book Launch Event In Bhopal; Makes First Public Appearance After Resignation

MP News: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Attends Book Launch Event In Bhopal; First Public Appearence After Resignation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended a book launch event as the chief speaker in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Friday.

He reached Bhopal in the morning and stayed at Raj Bhavan for nearly 4.5 hours. The book launch took place around 4:15 pm at Ravindra Bhavan.

Here, the book ‘Hum Aur Yah Vishva,’ written by RSS All India Executive Member Manmohan Vaidya was launched.

This is Dhankhar’s first public appearance and address since he stepped down from the post of Vice President on July 21, ahead of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

Vrindavan’s Anandam Dham Ashram Peethadheeshwar Riteshwar Ji Maharaj and senior journalist Vishnu Tripathi also attended the launch as special guests.

Dhankhar is scheduled to return to Delhi by 8 pm.

Why did Dhankhar resign?

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the Vice President’s post citing health reasons on July 21, 2025, ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. His term was supposed to run until 10 August 2027.

In his resignation letter to the President, he wrote that he was stepping down with immediate effect to prioritise his health and follow medical advice. He also thanked the President for support and cordial relations during his tenure.

However, the unprecedented move prompted several contradicting opinions and speculations in the political-sphere.