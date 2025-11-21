MP News: 51-Foot Lord Ram Statue To Be Installed At Shanishchara Dham In Morena After Chhattisgarh Contractor Fails To Pay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 51-foot statue will soon get installed in Shanishchara Dham in Morena after Chhatisgarh contractor fails to make the payment.

The 51-foot statue of Lord Ram, was being made in Gwalior for the Ram Van Gaman Path project in Chhattisgarh, will now be installed at Shanishchara Dham in Morena.

According to information, the statue, prepared over the past one year, was shifted to a new location because the contractor did not make the payment on time, said sculptor Deepak Vishwakarma.

About the statue

The huge statue of Lord Ram, shown in his vanvasi (forest-dwelling) form, was being made from Minette stone in Gwalior.

The statue looks grand and unique, with fine artwork. Sculptor Vishwakarma said that nearly 70 lakh rupees have already been spent on creating it. The statue includes special details like Lord Ram’s appearance and a 108-Rudraksha necklace.

The sculptor said that the statue had been inspected six months ago and was ready to be sent to Raipur.

However, since the contractor has still not made the payment, the team decided to install it at Shanishchara Dham instead.

A base for the statue is already being prepared there.

The statue, built in about 10 months by a team of 15–20 artisans, has been made in seven parts with very detailed work.

Vishwakarma said that if a new demand comes from Chhattisgarh in the future, they will make another statue, but this one will now go to Shanishchara Dham.

He added that the statue not reaching Chhattisgarh is mainly due to the contractor’s negligence.