 Indore News: LoP Umang Singhar Flags Foul-Smelling, Dirty Water Supply In Khajrana Area, After Bhagirathpura Tragedy-- VIDEO
Congress leader Umang Singhar raised alarm over foul-smelling drinking water in Indore’s Khajrana area by posting a video on X. He personally inspected the supply, showing blackish water with a strong odour. Residents complained of polluted Narmada water, while Singhar criticised authorities for ignoring the citywide drinking water crisis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Umang Singhar raised serious concerns over the supply of foul-smelling drinking water in Indore’s Khajrana.

After Bhagirathpura water tragedy, Singhar toured various wards of the city on Tuesday. He visited Khajrana residential area, and checked the water being supplied to homes.

He shared clips of residents complaining about dirty, smelly water in Khajrana, on social media platform X.

The visuals show Singhar taking the water in his hand, smelling it, and his facial expression clearly shows discomfort due to the strong foul odour.

He also checked the water using testing strips during the inspection.

Watch the video below :

During the inspection, he interacted with local residents who complain that the water has a strong bad odour and is unfit for drinking.

Singhar personally inspected the water being distributed to residents and found it to be heavily foul-smelling and polluted. He then checks the water being supplied to households through common taps while interacting with local residents.

Residents told Singhar that the problem is not limited to Khajrana alone and claimed that similar foul-smelling water is being supplied in other parts of the city as well. Locals said, “Bacche bahut bimar ho rahe hain,” adding that “peene ka paani hi theek nahi aa raha,” which has raised serious health concerns among families.

According to Singhar, the administration and the municipal corporation are focusing their attention mainly on Bhagirthpura.

Singhar criticised the authorities for what he called a lack of seriousness in handling the drinking water crisis. He stated that the entire city appears to be facing the risk of polluted water supply, not just one or two localities.

He also urged the state government to take responsibility and act quickly.

Appealing directly to the Chief Minister, Singhar said that public welfare should be given priority over politics. He urged immediate checks of the Narmada water supply system, proper testing of water quality, and immediate action to ensure clean and safe drinking water for all residents of Indore.

