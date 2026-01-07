 Indore News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Likely To Visit Indore Next Week, Will Meet Families Of Water Tragedy Victims In Bhagirathpura
Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Indore next week to meet families of 20 victims who died after drinking contaminated water. He may join Congress’ ‘Nyay Yatra’ on January 11. Congress has intensified protests, blaming the BJP government and local administration for negligence, misgovernance, and ignoring repeated complaints about polluted drinking water.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Rahul Gandhi To Meet Indore Water Contamination Affected Families | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Indore next week. He will meet families of 20 victims who died due to drinking contaminated water and other affected people, informed Congress state general secretary Sanjay Kamle.

RaGa's date of visit is yet to be confirmed. It is speculated that he might attend Congress' 'Nyay Yatra' on January 11.

The opposition Congress has intensified its protest against the ruling government in the aftermath of Indore water tragedy. Congress chief Jitu Patwari, LoP Umang Singhar and hundreds of party workers reached Indore on Tuesday, and staged demonstrations across the city.

Congress is set to hold a huge agitation rally 'Nyay Yatra' on January 11 to protest Indore water deaths. The march will begin at 11 AM from Bada Ganpati Temple in Indore and will conclude at the statue of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar at Rajwada Chowk.

article-image
article-image

Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP government and Indore officials for failing to provide even clean drinking water to the public. "Indore me paani nahi zeher bata jaa raha hai aur prashaasan kumbhkarni neend me raha" (Indore administration is sleeping like Kumbhakaran while poison-- in the name of water is being fed to public in Indore).

He hit out at government for ignoring residents' multiple complaints regarding dirty and smelly water, calling Madhya Pradesh as the 'epicentre of misgovernance.'

