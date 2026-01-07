Indore News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Likely To Visit Indore Next Week, Will Meet Families Of Water Tragedy Victims In Bhagirathpura

Bhopal News: Rahul Gandhi To Meet Indore Water Contamination Affected Families | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Indore next week. He will meet families of 20 victims who died due to drinking contaminated water and other affected people, informed Congress state general secretary Sanjay Kamle.

RaGa's date of visit is yet to be confirmed. It is speculated that he might attend Congress' 'Nyay Yatra' on January 11.

The opposition Congress has intensified its protest against the ruling government in the aftermath of Indore water tragedy. Congress chief Jitu Patwari, LoP Umang Singhar and hundreds of party workers reached Indore on Tuesday, and staged demonstrations across the city.

Congress is set to hold a huge agitation rally 'Nyay Yatra' on January 11 to protest Indore water deaths. The march will begin at 11 AM from Bada Ganpati Temple in Indore and will conclude at the statue of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar at Rajwada Chowk.

Indore: Heavy Police Deployed, Barricades Erected As Congress Chief Jitu Patwari And Party Workers Reach Bhagirathpura To Meet Families Of Victims Of Contaminated Water#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/IC5v7SZXPN — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 6, 2026

इंदौर में पानी नहीं, ज़हर बंटा और प्रशासन कुंभकर्णी नींद में रहा।



घर-घर मातम है, गरीब बेबस हैं - और ऊपर से BJP नेताओं के अहंकारी बयान। जिनके घरों में चूल्हा बुझा है, उन्हें सांत्वना चाहिए थी; सरकार ने घमंड परोस दिया।



लोगों ने बार-बार गंदे, बदबूदार पानी की शिकायत की - फिर भी… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2026

Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP government and Indore officials for failing to provide even clean drinking water to the public. "Indore me paani nahi zeher bata jaa raha hai aur prashaasan kumbhkarni neend me raha" (Indore administration is sleeping like Kumbhakaran while poison-- in the name of water is being fed to public in Indore).

He hit out at government for ignoring residents' multiple complaints regarding dirty and smelly water, calling Madhya Pradesh as the 'epicentre of misgovernance.'