Indore Water Tragedy: Bhagirathpura Situation Returning To Normal, Says Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the health situation in Bhagirathpura area is steadily returning to normal.

Sharing an update on Facebook, he said that on Tuesday, 19 patients were discharged after treatment, while only eight people with mild symptoms were admitted for precautionary care. At present, 99 affected patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the city.

The minister stated that the number of new cases identified during surveys is declining, indicating improvement in the overall situation. Currently, 15 patients are admitted to ICUs and their health condition is also improving.

Vijayvargiya said chlorination work is continuing in the area and awareness about boiling drinking water is showing positive results. Health and AYUSH department teams are conducting door-to-door surveys and distributing health kits. Over 5,000 households have been provided with zinc tablets and Cleanvet.