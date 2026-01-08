Indore News: Ralamandal Sanctuary Sets New Record In 2025, Earns Over ₹64 Lakh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary achieved historic success in 2025, recording its highest-ever tourist footfall and revenue since its establishment.

According to the Forest Department, the sanctuary welcomed 165,325 tourists between January 1 and December 31, 2025, generating a total revenue of Rs. 6,406,962.

Divisional Forest Officer Pradeep Mishra stated that both tourist arrivals and earnings surpassed all previous records, making 2025 a milestone year for the sanctuary.

New eco-tourism projects

As part of tourism development, a Rs. 50 lakh Night Stay project was launched at the Umrikheda Adventure Eco Park. The initiative allows visitors to experience the forest at night and is expected to further boost eco-tourism and revenue.

Technology and conservation initiatives

To strengthen wildlife protection, the Forest Department deployed high-tech aerial drones for tracking and rescuing leopards. A special cyber cell was also established to analyse Call Detail Records (CDR) to help identify and apprehend forest criminals and poachers.

Community outreach and awareness

The department conducted various outreach programmes to engage students, farmers, and social and administrative organizations, with the aim of promoting wildlife conservation and forest protection.