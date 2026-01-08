 Indore News: Administration Seals 7000 Litres Of ‘Unsafe’ Packaged Drinking Water
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Administration Seals 7000 Litres Of ‘Unsafe’ Packaged Drinking Water

Indore News: Administration Seals 7000 Litres Of ‘Unsafe’ Packaged Drinking Water

In Indore, the district administration sealed 7,000 litres of packaged drinking water at Triventa Enterprises for operating without a licence and proper water treatment documents. Food samples were also collected from local eateries, including Sanwariya Kitchen and Burger King, following complaints. Collector Shivam Verma stated public health is a priority.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Administration Seals 7000 Litres Of ‘Unsafe’ Packaged Drinking Water |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration carried out an operation against an illegal water factory and sealed about 7,000 litres of water being packed illegally, the officials said Wednesday.

Under the guidance of Collector Shivam Verma, a team inspected Triventa Enterprises located in the Mechanic Nagar area of Transport Nagar. During the inspection, it was found that water treatment and packaged drinking water production was being carried out without a valid licence.

The unit failed to produce any documents related to water treatment, pest control certificate or water testing reports. Water samples were taken on the spot and the business was immediately shut down until a proper license is obtained. Packaged drinking water worth Rs 57,650 was sealed.

 In another action, samples of tur dal and mixed veg were taken from Sanwariya Kitchen and Tiffin Centre following a complaint. At Burger King outlet in Malhar Mega Mall, a complaint of a cockroach found in a chicken burger was received. The food safety team immediately inspected the outlet and took samples of chicken burger and cooking oil. A notice has been issued to the vendor for necessary improvements.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: AI-Generated Superhero Reels Add Humour To Mumbai Civic Poll Buzz As Thanos, Hulk And Iron Man Go Viral On Instagram
BMC Elections 2026: AI-Generated Superhero Reels Add Humour To Mumbai Civic Poll Buzz As Thanos, Hulk And Iron Man Go Viral On Instagram
Maharashtra ACB Registers 669 Corruption Cases In 2025; Revenue And Police Departments Top List
Maharashtra ACB Registers 669 Corruption Cases In 2025; Revenue And Police Departments Top List
Uttar Pradesh Govt Transfers 20 IPS Officers; Amit Verma Removed From Lucknow Commissionerate, Aparna Kumar Appointed Joint CP
Uttar Pradesh Govt Transfers 20 IPS Officers; Amit Verma Removed From Lucknow Commissionerate, Aparna Kumar Appointed Joint CP
Kanpur Police Hunt Absconding Sub-Inspector In Shocking Abduction And Gang Rape Of 14-Year-Old School Girl
Kanpur Police Hunt Absconding Sub-Inspector In Shocking Abduction And Gang Rape Of 14-Year-Old School Girl
Read Also
MP News: Bacteria Detected In Four Water Samples In Bhopal, Supply Restricted By BMC
article-image

Collector Verma said that providing safe and pure food to citizens is the top priority of the administration. All collected samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for detailed examination. Further legal action will be taken based on laboratory reports.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Administration Seals 7000 Litres Of ‘Unsafe’ Packaged Drinking Water

Indore News: Administration Seals 7000 Litres Of ‘Unsafe’ Packaged Drinking Water

Indore News: Stray Animal Bites Injure Around 55,000 People In 2025

Indore News: Stray Animal Bites Injure Around 55,000 People In 2025

Indore News: Three-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Underground Water Tank

Indore News: Three-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Underground Water Tank

MP News: High Court Directs Ujjain Authorities Not To Permit Construction Within 200 Metres Of...

MP News: High Court Directs Ujjain Authorities Not To Permit Construction Within 200 Metres Of...

Indore Contaminated Water: Bhagirathpura Residents Suffer Despite Nearby Arogya Centre

Indore Contaminated Water: Bhagirathpura Residents Suffer Despite Nearby Arogya Centre