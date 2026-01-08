Indore News: Administration Seals 7000 Litres Of ‘Unsafe’ Packaged Drinking Water |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration carried out an operation against an illegal water factory and sealed about 7,000 litres of water being packed illegally, the officials said Wednesday.

Under the guidance of Collector Shivam Verma, a team inspected Triventa Enterprises located in the Mechanic Nagar area of Transport Nagar. During the inspection, it was found that water treatment and packaged drinking water production was being carried out without a valid licence.

The unit failed to produce any documents related to water treatment, pest control certificate or water testing reports. Water samples were taken on the spot and the business was immediately shut down until a proper license is obtained. Packaged drinking water worth Rs 57,650 was sealed.

In another action, samples of tur dal and mixed veg were taken from Sanwariya Kitchen and Tiffin Centre following a complaint. At Burger King outlet in Malhar Mega Mall, a complaint of a cockroach found in a chicken burger was received. The food safety team immediately inspected the outlet and took samples of chicken burger and cooking oil. A notice has been issued to the vendor for necessary improvements.

Collector Verma said that providing safe and pure food to citizens is the top priority of the administration. All collected samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for detailed examination. Further legal action will be taken based on laboratory reports.