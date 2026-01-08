MP News: Bacteria Detected In Four Water Samples In Bhopal, Supply Restricted By BMC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bacteria have been detected in four water samples collected from different parts of the state capital, prompting the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to impose restrictions on the use of these water sources.

Officials said this is the first such case reported in the city this year.

According to BMC officials, the contaminated samples were collected from Adampur Cantonment, Bajpai Nagar and Khanu village areas. All four samples were found to be from groundwater-based sources. Of these, two samples were taken from near Adampur Khanti, one from a hand pump in Bajpai Nagar and one from a well in Khanu village.

BMC officials stated that the water supply from groundwater-based sources in these locations has already been discontinued. Residents living in the affected areas have been advised not to use water from these groundwater sources for drinking purposes.

On Wednesday, a total of 250 water samples were tested across Bhopal, out of which four were found to contain bacteria.

The civic body collected 308 water samples on Wednesday, bringing the total number of samples collected so far to 1,801. Of these, 80 samples were taken specifically from slum areas to ensure the safety of drinking water in vulnerable localities.