 MP News: Administration’s Statistics May Be Different, Government To Give Relief To All, Says CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Administration’s Statistics May Be Different, Government To Give Relief To All, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Administration’s Statistics May Be Different, Government To Give Relief To All, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said every death is painful for him while responding to questions on fatalities caused by contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura. He said he was not relying on statistics, noting variations in postmortem data. Yadav added that relief would be given to families of those whose deaths were officially recorded within the affected Nagar Nigam area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Administration’s Statistics May Be Different, Government To Give Relief To All, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the death of any person is painful for him. Yadav made the statement at a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday over deaths because of contaminated water at Bhagirathpura in Indore.

When Yadav was asked a question about the difference in the number of deaths mentioned in the affidavit submitted by the administration and the actual figure of deaths, he said he was not going by the statistics.

From the administration’s point of view, what generally happens is that those who have conducted the postmortem of the bodies have some other statistics, he said.

The government decided to give relief to those whose deaths were registered within that circle of Nagar Nigam where the incident occurred, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Burnley Vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Darren Fletcher's First Match As Red Devils Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit
Burnley Vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Darren Fletcher's First Match As Red Devils Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit
Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested
Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested
BMC Elections 2026: BJP’s Amit Satam Alleges Bangladeshi-Rohingya Infiltration, NCP Rejects Claims
BMC Elections 2026: BJP’s Amit Satam Alleges Bangladeshi-Rohingya Infiltration, NCP Rejects Claims
Mumbai-Goa Highway Safety: 29-Year-Old Raigad Engineer Walks 490 Km, Flags 59 Hazard Categories On NH-66 In 29-Day ‘Rasta Satyagraha’
Mumbai-Goa Highway Safety: 29-Year-Old Raigad Engineer Walks 490 Km, Flags 59 Hazard Categories On NH-66 In 29-Day ‘Rasta Satyagraha’
Read Also
MP News: 18-Year-Old Youth Beaten, Shot Over Old Rivalry In Gwalior--VIDEO
article-image

But the government will give relief to everyone in place of those whose statistics were given by the administration, he said. The Indore district administration gave compensation to 18 people on Wednesday.

On the contrary, in the affidavit submitted to the court by the administration, it was said that only four persons died after drinking contaminated water.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: DIGs To Monitor E-Zero FIRs As MP Police Tighten Oversight Of Online Cyber Fraud Complaints

MP News: DIGs To Monitor E-Zero FIRs As MP Police Tighten Oversight Of Online Cyber Fraud Complaints

MP News: High Court Opens Nursing College Jobs To Male Candidates

MP News: High Court Opens Nursing College Jobs To Male Candidates

MP News: Opposition’s Criticism Of G Ram G Makes No Difference, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Opposition’s Criticism Of G Ram G Makes No Difference, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal News: Man Cheats Dead Business Partner’s Family For Money; EOW Registers Case

Bhopal News: Man Cheats Dead Business Partner’s Family For Money; EOW Registers Case

Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old College Girl Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, Kin Allege Foul...

Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old College Girl Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, Kin Allege Foul...