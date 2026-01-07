MP News: Administration’s Statistics May Be Different, Government To Give Relief To All, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the death of any person is painful for him. Yadav made the statement at a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday over deaths because of contaminated water at Bhagirathpura in Indore.

When Yadav was asked a question about the difference in the number of deaths mentioned in the affidavit submitted by the administration and the actual figure of deaths, he said he was not going by the statistics.

From the administration’s point of view, what generally happens is that those who have conducted the postmortem of the bodies have some other statistics, he said.

The government decided to give relief to those whose deaths were registered within that circle of Nagar Nigam where the incident occurred, he said.

But the government will give relief to everyone in place of those whose statistics were given by the administration, he said. The Indore district administration gave compensation to 18 people on Wednesday.

On the contrary, in the affidavit submitted to the court by the administration, it was said that only four persons died after drinking contaminated water.