 MP News: 18-Year-Old Youth Beaten, Shot Over Old Rivalry In Gwalior--VIDEO
MP News: 18-Year-Old Youth Beaten, Shot Over Old Rivalry In Gwalior--VIDEO

MP News: 18-Year-Old Youth Beaten, Shot Over Old Rivalry In Gwalior--VIDEO

An 18-year-old Class 12 student was attacked by a group of youths in Gwalior over a two-year-old rivalry. The victim was beaten, kicked and then shot in the leg with a country-made gun. He was rushed to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment. Police have launched a search for the accused.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 12 student was shot in the leg by a group of youths in Gwalior following a fight linked to a two-year-old rivalry on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the DD Nagar area on Wednesday morning.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing a youth holding the victim by the neck and beating him repeatedly. He is then seen kicking the student before opening fire. After being shot, the injured boy can be seen limping away with a wounded leg.

According to information, the injured student, 18-year-old Krishna Sharma, had recently come to Gwalior from Bhopal, where he is currently studying. He was going to buy breakfast when he was stopped by a group of youths near a local complex.

An argument soon turned violent, and the attackers beat him up. During the fight, one of them pulled out a country-made gun and fired, hitting Krishna near his calf.

After the attack, the accused fled from the spot. Krishna was rushed to a private hospital by his brother and a friend, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said the attack was carried out due to an old dispute. A case has been registered, and teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused.

Police officials said the injured student is out of danger and further investigation is underway.

