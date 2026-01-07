 MP News: Chhatarpur Man Wakes Up For Toilet, Gets Caught By Thieves Ransacking His Almirah; Looted At Gunpoint Of ₹2 Lakh, Gold Ring
A man was looted at gunpoint by two masked miscreants in Chhatarpur’s Matguwan police station area late at night. The accused entered his house and forced him to open a cupboard, fleeing with ₹2.7 lakh in cash and a gold ring. Police reached the spot, termed the case suspicious, and said investigation is ongoing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was looted of ₹2.7 lakh in cash and a gold ring at gunpoint by two armed miscreants in Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

The victim woke up at night to use the toilet, when the robbers, who were already inside the house, caught him and pointed a country-made gun at him.

The incident took place in the Matguwan police station area of Chhatarpur district. The incident took place around 2 am on Sagar Road near Ranguwan Tiraha, a minute away from the Matguwan police station.

According to information, the accused entered the house of Jagdish Sahu and looted ₹2.70 lakh in cash and a gold ring. They forced him to open the cupboard and fled after committing the robbery.

The victim claimed the robbers did not appear to be locals of the Bundelkhand region, based on their language. He also alleged that police reached the spot at night, but an FIR has not been registered yet.

Matguwan police station in-charge Ankur Chaubey said the case appears suspicious at first glance. He stated that the victim told police that two masked youths were standing in front of him, with only their eyes visible, and forced him to open the cupboard at gunpoint.

Police further said that the victim had around ₹5 lakh kept at two different places in the house, but the robbers took money from only one place and left the rest untouched.

The police said chances of getting fingerprints are low as the cupboard was opened by the victim himself.

At the time of the incident, only the victim was awake while other family members were sleeping. Police said investigation is ongoing and the case will be solved soon.

