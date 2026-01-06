 MP News: Government Okays Four New Commercial Divisions For Urban Local Bodies; Move Aims To Boost Revenues, Private Investment And E-Governance
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Government Okays Four New Commercial Divisions For Urban Local Bodies; Move Aims To Boost Revenues, Private Investment And E-Governance

MP News: Government Okays Four New Commercial Divisions For Urban Local Bodies; Move Aims To Boost Revenues, Private Investment And E-Governance

The Madhya Pradesh government has approved four new commercial divisions for urban local bodies to boost revenue, private investment and e-governance. Cleared at the MP Urban Development Company board meeting chaired by CM Mohan Yadav, the divisions will focus on property management and PPP, IT systems, urban mobility, and Namami Narmade and green river conservation initiatives.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Approval has been granted for the formation of four independent commercial divisions for urban bodies during the 11th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company, held at Mantralaya on Tuesday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired the meeting.

Constitution of divisions for property management and PPP mode, information technology, urban mobilisation , Namami Narmade and green and river conservation.

Under the property management and PPP division, priority will be given to works aimed at making urban bodies self-reliant, promoting private investment in public welfare projects and strengthening financial management. Green Bond and solar projects have also been proposed under this division.

Moreover, under the information technology division, e-Nagar Palika System, Toll Collection E Portal, Online revenue collection have been proposed

FPJ Shorts
Ideological Showdown: BJP-NCP Alliance Faces Tension Over Savarkar's Ideology
Ideological Showdown: BJP-NCP Alliance Faces Tension Over Savarkar's Ideology
Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers
Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Bandra East High-Rise, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Bandra East High-Rise, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
BMC Fails To Publish Candidate Affidavits For 2026 Mumbai Polls
BMC Fails To Publish Candidate Affidavits For 2026 Mumbai Polls

Focus on urban finances, mobility and EVs: CM

Chairing the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said attention should be made to improve the financial condition of urban bodies along with increasing private investment, promoting urban mobility and encouraging the use of electric vehicles. He emphasised the need for special vigilance regarding water supply and sewerage arrangements in all urban bodies.

Read Also
MP News: Former Branch Manager Arrested For Transferring ₹4 Crore To Fake Bank Accounts 7 Years...
article-image

On the lines of the Namami Ganga Abhiyan, the Chief Minister directed that work be initiated on the Namami Narmade Project and that an action plan be prepared for effective solid and liquid waste management in urban settlements along the Narmada river.

He also directed officials to prepare a scheme for planned development around urban bodies. It was informed in the meeting that under the urban mobilisation division, the implementation of EV policy, development of multi-modal transport hubs, ropeway projects, multi-level parking, public bicycle services, city mobility plans and construction of electric-vehicle charging infrastructure will be implemented.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: State Leads National Flock In Avian Participation

MP News: State Leads National Flock In Avian Participation

MP News: Government Okays Four New Commercial Divisions For Urban Local Bodies; Move Aims To Boost...

MP News: Government Okays Four New Commercial Divisions For Urban Local Bodies; Move Aims To Boost...

MP News: New Promotion Policy Unconstitutional, No Provision For Promotion On Merit For The SC/ST...

MP News: New Promotion Policy Unconstitutional, No Provision For Promotion On Merit For The SC/ST...

MP News: High Court Orders School To Add Biological Father’s Name In Child’s Records

MP News: High Court Orders School To Add Biological Father’s Name In Child’s Records

MP News: BJP Worried About Deletion Of So Many Names From Voter List

MP News: BJP Worried About Deletion Of So Many Names From Voter List