MP News: Government Okays Four New Commercial Divisions For Urban Local Bodies; Move Aims To Boost Revenues, Private Investment And E-Governance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Approval has been granted for the formation of four independent commercial divisions for urban bodies during the 11th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company, held at Mantralaya on Tuesday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired the meeting.

Constitution of divisions for property management and PPP mode, information technology, urban mobilisation , Namami Narmade and green and river conservation.

Under the property management and PPP division, priority will be given to works aimed at making urban bodies self-reliant, promoting private investment in public welfare projects and strengthening financial management. Green Bond and solar projects have also been proposed under this division.

Moreover, under the information technology division, e-Nagar Palika System, Toll Collection E Portal, Online revenue collection have been proposed

Focus on urban finances, mobility and EVs: CM

Chairing the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said attention should be made to improve the financial condition of urban bodies along with increasing private investment, promoting urban mobility and encouraging the use of electric vehicles. He emphasised the need for special vigilance regarding water supply and sewerage arrangements in all urban bodies.

On the lines of the Namami Ganga Abhiyan, the Chief Minister directed that work be initiated on the Namami Narmade Project and that an action plan be prepared for effective solid and liquid waste management in urban settlements along the Narmada river.

He also directed officials to prepare a scheme for planned development around urban bodies. It was informed in the meeting that under the urban mobilisation division, the implementation of EV policy, development of multi-modal transport hubs, ropeway projects, multi-level parking, public bicycle services, city mobility plans and construction of electric-vehicle charging infrastructure will be implemented.