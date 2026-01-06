MP News: Former Branch Manager Arrested For Transferring ₹4 Crore To Fake Bank Accounts 7 Years Ago In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur police arrested a branch manager of Punjab National Bank, on Tuesday, for allegedly transferring more than ₹4 crore to fake bank accounts 7 seven years ago.

According to Civil Lines police, the accused was identified as Amarendra Kumar Das, a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar, who was currently living in Satna. He had been absconding for the last 7 years.

Regarding the case, the police confirmed that the accused had forged the documents 7 years ago, and transferred ₹4 crore to fake bank accounts. After being absconding for 7 years, he was apprehended on Tuesday.

What was the matter?

The incident dates back to 2018.

The crime came to fore after the residents of the Civil Lines area complained of illegal money being transferred from the bank. Following this, a case was registered in the matter.

During the investigation, police found that the accused had tampered with documents and transferred the money to fake accounts.

Police kept tracking his movements for the last 7 years and arrested him from Satna on Tuesday.

Some important documents were recovered from him and he has been taken on police remand for further investigation.

The action was carried out under the supervision of senior police officers, including the Additional SP and CSP, along with the Civil Lines police team.

(With inputs from FP News Service)