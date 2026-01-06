 MP News: Former Branch Manager Arrested For Transferring ₹4 Crore To Fake Bank Accounts 7 Years Ago In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Former Branch Manager Arrested For Transferring ₹4 Crore To Fake Bank Accounts 7 Years Ago In Chhatarpur

MP News: Former Branch Manager Arrested For Transferring ₹4 Crore To Fake Bank Accounts 7 Years Ago In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur police arrested former PNB branch manager Amarendra Kumar Das for allegedly transferring over ₹4 crore to fake bank accounts in 2018. The accused, who had forged documents and remained absconding for seven years, was arrested from Satna. Police recovered documents from him and took him on remand for further investigation.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Former Branch Manager Arrested For Transferring ₹4 Crore To Fake Bank Accounts 7 Years Ago In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur police arrested a branch manager of Punjab National Bank, on Tuesday, for allegedly transferring more than ₹4 crore to fake bank accounts 7 seven years ago.

According to Civil Lines police, the accused was identified as Amarendra Kumar Das, a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar, who was currently living in Satna. He had been absconding for the last 7 years.

Regarding the case, the police confirmed that the accused had forged the documents 7 years ago, and transferred ₹4 crore to fake bank accounts. After being absconding for 7 years, he was apprehended on Tuesday. 

What was the matter?

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Shows Men Staring At Foreign Women Tourists Posing Near Mumbai’s Gateway of India; Netizens Call It 'Disgusting'
Viral Video Shows Men Staring At Foreign Women Tourists Posing Near Mumbai’s Gateway of India; Netizens Call It 'Disgusting'
Bank Credit Rises Over 7 Per Cent In FY26 Led By Retail Lending
Bank Credit Rises Over 7 Per Cent In FY26 Led By Retail Lending
Jana Nayagan Cast Fees & Budget: Thalapathy Vijay Charged ₹220 Crore For His Last Film? Deets Inside
Jana Nayagan Cast Fees & Budget: Thalapathy Vijay Charged ₹220 Crore For His Last Film? Deets Inside
Indian Football Deadlock Ends, ISL 2025/26 Set To Kick Off On February 14
Indian Football Deadlock Ends, ISL 2025/26 Set To Kick Off On February 14

The incident dates back to 2018.

The crime came to fore after the residents of the Civil Lines area complained of illegal money being transferred from the bank. Following this, a case was registered in the matter.

During the investigation, police found that the accused had tampered with documents and transferred the money to fake accounts.

Read Also
MP News: Serial Thefts At Hostels In Broad Daylight; Over 50 Mobiles And Laptops Stolen
article-image

Police kept tracking his movements for the last 7 years and arrested him from Satna on Tuesday. 

Some important documents were recovered from him and he has been taken on police remand for further investigation.

The action was carried out under the supervision of senior police officers, including the Additional SP and CSP, along with the Civil Lines police team.

(With inputs from FP News Service)

Read Also
MP News: Agra Woman Robbed Of Gold Jewels & Cash Worth Nearly ₹8 Lakh On Lashkar Express In Guna;...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 'Bahut Dheeth Mahila Hai,' BJP MP Shivamangal Singh Tomar Complains To Collector About Naib...

MP News: 'Bahut Dheeth Mahila Hai,' BJP MP Shivamangal Singh Tomar Complains To Collector About Naib...

MP News: Former Branch Manager Arrested For Transferring ₹4 Crore To Fake Bank Accounts 7 Years...

MP News: Former Branch Manager Arrested For Transferring ₹4 Crore To Fake Bank Accounts 7 Years...

Bhopal Teachers Protest: Over 2K Teachers Recite Hanuman Chalisa Outside DPI, Demand To Increase...

Bhopal Teachers Protest: Over 2K Teachers Recite Hanuman Chalisa Outside DPI, Demand To Increase...

MP News: Agra Woman Robbed Of Gold Jewels & Cash Worth Nearly ₹8 Lakh On Lashkar Express In Guna;...

MP News: Agra Woman Robbed Of Gold Jewels & Cash Worth Nearly ₹8 Lakh On Lashkar Express In Guna;...

Bhopal News: Lokrang Once A Platform For Artisans Turns Commercial

Bhopal News: Lokrang Once A Platform For Artisans Turns Commercial