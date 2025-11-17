MP News: Serial Thefts At Hostels In Broad Daylight; Over 50 Mobiles And Laptops Stolen |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mobile theft gang targeted several hostels of Bhanwarkuan area and allegedly stole more than 50 mobile phones and several laptops in just two days.

Students claim the accused (who was seen in CCTV footage) is committing the crime fearlessly in broad daylight, taking advantage of weak security arrangements and alleged police negligence.

According to students, the accused has targeted multiple hostels in Vishnupuri, Sant Nagar, Vidya Nagar, Ambika Nagar and Khandwa Naka areas. Despite repeated thefts, they allege that the police did not take the matter seriously initially, which encouraged the thief to return and commit more crimes the very next day.

In CCTV footage from one of the hostels, a youth in a white shirt can be clearly seen walking away with mobile phones and a laptop in hand. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Students said they went to the police station on Saturday with the CCTV footage to lodge a complaint, but police only took an application and sent them back without registering an FIR. On Sunday, around a dozen students again reached the police station demanding an FIR. Only then, the police register a case and assure them of an investigation.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that complaints have been received from two hostels regarding theft of students’ mobile phones and laptops. “We are identifying the accused based on CCTV footage and efforts are on to trace him,” he added.

Those affected include students, job aspirants and IT professionals. Udit Singh, a software engineer at TCS, said his company laptop was stolen from the hostel.

“For the last two–three days, thefts are taking place one after another. It seems like the work of an organised gang, although the same youth appears again and again in the footage,” Udit said.

Similarly, mobiles of Aman Bisen, Ajay Singh Yadav and Vrishabh Thakre were also allegedly stolen by the same accused.

Haru Meda, who came from Jhabua to prepare for the PSC exam, said that on Saturday alone, thefts were reported at four to five locations. “Around 35 students lost their belongings in a single day. Overall, more than 50 mobiles and laptops have gone missing.” he said.

Students alleged that had immediate action been taken on Saturday, the second day of thefts could have been prevented.