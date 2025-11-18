 Indore News: Life Term For Man In Murder Over Illicit Relationship
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 12:02 AM IST
Indore News: Life Term For Man In Murder Over Illicit Relationship | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A district court in Indore has sentenced Aryan Singh, alias Ritesh Diwan (41), resident of Pardesipura, to life imprisonment for murdering Pramod Singh (46) over a dispute involving a woman.

Police had booked three people — Pittu alias Naveen Kushwaha, Aryan and the woman — but charges against Pittu and the woman could not be proven due to lack of concrete evidence, leading to their acquittal.

On December 15, 2019, Banganga police were alerted about a body found near the railway goods warehouse at Pologround. It was sent for postmortem to Aurobindo Hospital. Soon after, Golu, Pramod’s son, arrived with his brother Bhagat Singh alias Tinku and friend Rohit Pal.

They told police they had been informed about an unidentified body and also reported that Pramod had been taken away the previous evening by Pittu on his motorcycle and had not returned.

Police showed them the body, which Golu identified as Pramod Singh Rajput. Investigation suggested Pramod reportedly had an illicit relationship with Pittu’s sister. She was also allegedly involved with Aryan, which created tension, and she no longer wished to stay connected with Pramod. Police found that Pittu and Aryan had earlier threatened to kill him. Pittu, along with the woman, allegedly conspired in the killing.

After investigation, police filed charges of murder and criminal conspiracy against all three. The trial ran for five years. On November 14, court held Aryan guilty and awarded him life imprisonment, while Pittu and the woman were acquitted due to lack of strong evidence.

