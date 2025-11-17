Indore News: Action Against 511 Criminals, 155 Caught Drunk Driving |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police launched late-night combing patrols and checking drives across Indore from Saturday night to Sunday morning. Around 1,065 suspicious people were checked, and action was taken against 511 law-breakers.

Following instructions from CP Santosh Kumar Singh, police from all four zones targeted criminals and antisocial elements. 155 people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, and 185 cases were registered under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Authorities also cracked down on public consumption of alcohol and drugs. 14 cases were registered for drinking in public, and six cases under the NDPS Act for using illegal drugs. Drone patrolling was deployed in hotspot and shaded areas to monitor criminal activity.

During the drive, police checked known criminals and served over 214 warrants, including 55 permanent, 72 arrest, 87 bail and 61 summons. Many long-absconding criminals were caught and habitual offenders were served preventive notices and summons under different sections of BNSS.

Drone patrolling helped police identify and check over 554 criminals, including goons, theft and robbery accused, offenders involved in women-related crimes and vehicle damage cases. Offenders were warned against repeating criminal acts, many filled out their dossiers, and strict instructions were issued to stay away from crime.