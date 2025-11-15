 Indore News: Dumper Crushes 3-Year-Old Boy To Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Dumper Crushes 3-Year-Old Boy To Death

Indore News: Dumper Crushes 3-Year-Old Boy To Death

The dumper’s front wheel ran over the boy’s head, causing fatal injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Residents managed to catch the driver and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered against the driver under section 106(1) of the BNS (causing death by rash or negligent act), and the dumper has been seized.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Dumper Crushes 3-Year-Old Boy To Death | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old boy was crushed to death by a dumper in Bhangiya area on Friday evening. The incident occurred near a brick kiln around 4:30 pm when the dumper, which had come to deliver fly ash, ran over the child, crushing his head and killing him on the spot.

According to Banganga police, deceased was identified as Ankit (3), son of Sunil Ahirwar, a native of Lalitpur district who was residing near the kiln in Bhangiya.

His father told the police that the dumper (registration number RJ09GF5775) had arrived to unload fly ash at the site. After unloading, the driver allegedly drove the vehicle recklessly forward, unaware that his son Ankit was playing outside their hut.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Awards ₹1 Crore Cheque To World Cup Champ Kranti Gaur During Tribal Pride...
article-image

The dumper’s front wheel ran over the boy’s head, causing fatal injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Quashes Withdrawal Of 46-Year-Old Housing Society Dispute, Says Fresh Proceedings Cannot Be Allowed After Decades
Bombay HC Quashes Withdrawal Of 46-Year-Old Housing Society Dispute, Says Fresh Proceedings Cannot Be Allowed After Decades
Mumbai News: BMC Invites Tenders For ₹1,635-Crore, 4.2-Km LBS Marg Flyover To Ease Kurla–Ghatkopar Traffic Congestion
Mumbai News: BMC Invites Tenders For ₹1,635-Crore, 4.2-Km LBS Marg Flyover To Ease Kurla–Ghatkopar Traffic Congestion
SEBI Settlement Cannot Shield Accused From Criminal Prosecution In Serious Economic Offences: Bombay HC
SEBI Settlement Cannot Shield Accused From Criminal Prosecution In Serious Economic Offences: Bombay HC
Maharashtra Revises Rules For 1% Orphan Reservation; Priority For Children Raised In State-Recognised Institutions
Maharashtra Revises Rules For 1% Orphan Reservation; Priority For Children Raised In State-Recognised Institutions

Residents managed to catch the driver and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered against the driver under section 106(1) of the BNS (causing death by rash or negligent act), and the dumper has been seized.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Dumper Crushes 3-Year-Old Boy To Death

Indore News: Dumper Crushes 3-Year-Old Boy To Death

Indore News: SGSITS HoD Accused Of Sexually Harassing Student, Probe Ordered

Indore News: SGSITS HoD Accused Of Sexually Harassing Student, Probe Ordered

Indore News: 900 Kgs Of Fennel, 400 Kgs Of Poppy Seeds Seized

Indore News: 900 Kgs Of Fennel, 400 Kgs Of Poppy Seeds Seized

Indore News: AI Is No Longer A Concept In City But Fast-Unfolding Reality, Says Experts

Indore News: AI Is No Longer A Concept In City But Fast-Unfolding Reality, Says Experts

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Inspects Loha Mandi, Says New Truck Movement Rules Soon

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Inspects Loha Mandi, Says New Truck Movement Rules Soon