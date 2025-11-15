Indore News: Dumper Crushes 3-Year-Old Boy To Death | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old boy was crushed to death by a dumper in Bhangiya area on Friday evening. The incident occurred near a brick kiln around 4:30 pm when the dumper, which had come to deliver fly ash, ran over the child, crushing his head and killing him on the spot.

According to Banganga police, deceased was identified as Ankit (3), son of Sunil Ahirwar, a native of Lalitpur district who was residing near the kiln in Bhangiya.

His father told the police that the dumper (registration number RJ09GF5775) had arrived to unload fly ash at the site. After unloading, the driver allegedly drove the vehicle recklessly forward, unaware that his son Ankit was playing outside their hut.

The dumper’s front wheel ran over the boy’s head, causing fatal injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Residents managed to catch the driver and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered against the driver under section 106(1) of the BNS (causing death by rash or negligent act), and the dumper has been seized.