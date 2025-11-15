MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Awards ₹1 Crore Cheque To World Cup Champ Kranti Gaur During Tribal Pride Day Event; PM Narendra Modi Joins Virtually

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda participated in the Tribal Pride Day celebrations held in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The event was organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, with major programs being held across the country in his honour.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, the Chief Minister, local MLAs, MPs and many senior leaders were also present at the event.

CM Yadav awarded a cheque of ₹1 crore and a certificate of appreciation to the World Cup-winning Indian women cricketer Kranti Devi Gaur from Chhatarpur.

माननीय राज्यपाल महोदय श्री मंगुभाई पटेल जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में आज जबलपुर में आयोजित 'राज्य स्तरीय जनजातीय गौरव दिवस' समारोह में विश्व कप विजेता भारतीय महिला क्रिक्रेट टीम की खिलाड़ी एवं मध्यप्रदेश की बेटी सुश्री क्रांति देवी गौड़ को ₹1 करोड़ की राशि का चेक तथा प्रशस्ति पत्र… pic.twitter.com/htVZPWeWY8 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 15, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the program virtually to guide the gathering.

A large number of people from tribal communities attended the programme, visited the exhibitions, and enjoyed cultural performances. During the event, a woman sportsperson was honoured with a ₹1 crore award for her achievements.

Speaking at the event, Deputy CM Devda hailedBJP-led NDA's victory in the Bihar election. He hailed Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for defeating opposition's grand alliance.

He hit back at Congress leader Umang Singhar, alleging that Congress never honoured great personalities during its rule, while the BJP celebrates their birth anniversaries to inspire the new generation.