 MP News: Panna’s Famous Diamonds Get GI Tag, Gains Unique Identity Plus Higher Global Value
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Panna’s Famous Diamonds Get GI Tag, Gains Unique Identity Plus Higher Global Value

MP News: Panna’s Famous Diamonds Get GI Tag, Gains Unique Identity Plus Higher Global Value

Panna contributes around 90% of the nation's diamond production. Panna diamonds are more than just beautiful stones, they change lives. Officials say that this tag will open new opportunities for the youth, craftsmen, and the local economy of Panna. People from faraway places come to dig shallow diamond mines in the region.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Known as the 'city of diamonds,' Panna has received the GI (Geographical Indication) tag by the Government of India.

CM Mohan Yadav shared the good news on X on Saturday, calling Panna the pride of Madhya Pradesh. "It is a matter of pride for the entire Madhya Pradesh that Panna's diamonds have earned GI recognition. This will open the doors to new opportunities for the youth of Panna, artisans, and the local economy."


Do You Know?

Panna contributes around 90% of the nation's diamond production. Panna diamonds are more than just beautiful stones, they do change lives.

FPJ Shorts
Attention Mommies, Mumbai Gets Its FIRST Immersive, Experiential, One-Stop Baby Store at Worli
Attention Mommies, Mumbai Gets Its FIRST Immersive, Experiential, One-Stop Baby Store at Worli
Electronics Development Fund Invests ₹257.77 Crore In Eight Daughter Funds, Supporting Tech Startups & Generating 23,600 Jobs In India
Electronics Development Fund Invests ₹257.77 Crore In Eight Daughter Funds, Supporting Tech Startups & Generating 23,600 Jobs In India
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: No Elimination In The Absence Of Salman Khan?
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: No Elimination In The Absence Of Salman Khan?
Jalgaon Chemical Factory Fire: All 12 Workers Safely Evacuated As Firefighters Battle Blaze At Aryavart Chemicals; Video
Jalgaon Chemical Factory Fire: All 12 Workers Safely Evacuated As Firefighters Battle Blaze At Aryavart Chemicals; Video

The diamond trade brings income to the people of Panna, supports small businesses, and helps the entire region grow.

Officials say that this tag will open new opportunities for the youth, craftsmen, and the local economy of Panna.

Panna in the Bundelkhand region has always been famous across India and the world for its rare diamonds.

With the new GI tag, Panna diamonds will shine even brighter in the world, creating more jobs, more hope, and more pride for Bundelkhand.

People from faraway places come to dig shallow diamond mines in the region. But now, Panna diamonds will become even more special because they have received a unique identity through the GI tag.

According to a Diamond Officer in Panna, the GI tag will increase the value of Panna diamonds in the international market. He explained that a GI tag connects a product to its original place and proves its special qualities.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh 70th Foundation Day: Panna Makes For 90% India's Diamonds; Singrauli Powers Coal--...
article-image

The Human Welfare Society of Lucknow had applied for this tag in June 2023. After checking all details, the Chennai-based authority under the Ministry of Commerce finally approved it.

With this GI tag, Panna diamonds will now get a recognised name on the global stage. This will benefit everyone involved in the diamond business in the city.

The diamonds from this region are already known for their light green shade, carbon lines, fine cutting and natural shine.

Now, with official recognition, the brand value of the city will grow, and buyers will get certified and trustworthy diamonds ahead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Panna’s Famous Diamonds Get GI Tag, Gains Unique Identity Plus Higher Global Value

MP News: Panna’s Famous Diamonds Get GI Tag, Gains Unique Identity Plus Higher Global Value

VIDEO: Bollywood Actors Rajpal Yadav, Shilpa Shetty Join Dhirendra Shastri's 'Sanatan Dharm Ekta...

VIDEO: Bollywood Actors Rajpal Yadav, Shilpa Shetty Join Dhirendra Shastri's 'Sanatan Dharm Ekta...

MP News: Toll Free 1950 Line Opened For Special Intensive Review Complaints

MP News: Toll Free 1950 Line Opened For Special Intensive Review Complaints

Madhya Pradesh November 15, 2025, Weather Updates: 21 Districts Under Cold Wave Alert Inlcuding...

Madhya Pradesh November 15, 2025, Weather Updates: 21 Districts Under Cold Wave Alert Inlcuding...

MP News: Central Board Of Direct Taxes Chief Directs Preparations For Income Tax Act 2025

MP News: Central Board Of Direct Taxes Chief Directs Preparations For Income Tax Act 2025