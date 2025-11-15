MP News: Panna’s Famous Diamonds Get GI Tag, Gains Unique Identity Plus Higher Global Value

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Known as the 'city of diamonds,' Panna has received the GI (Geographical Indication) tag by the Government of India.

CM Mohan Yadav shared the good news on X on Saturday, calling Panna the pride of Madhya Pradesh. "It is a matter of pride for the entire Madhya Pradesh that Panna's diamonds have earned GI recognition. This will open the doors to new opportunities for the youth of Panna, artisans, and the local economy."

अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर चमकेगा 'पन्ना डायमंड'



हीरा नगरी जिला पन्ना के हीरे को भारत सरकार द्वारा GI (Geographical Indication) टैग मिलना सम्पूर्ण मध्यप्रदेश के लिए गौरव का विषय है।



यह पन्ना के युवाओं, कारीगरों और स्थानीय अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए नए अवसरों के द्वार खोलेगा। pic.twitter.com/Wy6YQFFtkL — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 15, 2025



Do You Know?

Panna contributes around 90% of the nation's diamond production. Panna diamonds are more than just beautiful stones, they do change lives.

The diamond trade brings income to the people of Panna, supports small businesses, and helps the entire region grow.

Officials say that this tag will open new opportunities for the youth, craftsmen, and the local economy of Panna.

Panna in the Bundelkhand region has always been famous across India and the world for its rare diamonds.

With the new GI tag, Panna diamonds will shine even brighter in the world, creating more jobs, more hope, and more pride for Bundelkhand.

“पन्ना के डायमंड को मिली विश्व स्तरीय पहचान”



विश्वभर में विख्यात पन्ना के हीरे को भारत सरकार द्वारा GI टैग मिलना सभी मध्य प्रदेश के लोगों के लिए गौरवमयी है।



हीरा नगरी पन्ना की इस उपलब्धि से न सिर्फ़ क्षेत्र की आर्थिक समृद्धि के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है बल्कि स्थानीय कारीगरों और युवाओं… pic.twitter.com/savG2ZUfCa — Hemant Khandelwal (@Hkhandelwal1964) November 15, 2025

People from faraway places come to dig shallow diamond mines in the region. But now, Panna diamonds will become even more special because they have received a unique identity through the GI tag.

According to a Diamond Officer in Panna, the GI tag will increase the value of Panna diamonds in the international market. He explained that a GI tag connects a product to its original place and proves its special qualities.

The Human Welfare Society of Lucknow had applied for this tag in June 2023. After checking all details, the Chennai-based authority under the Ministry of Commerce finally approved it.

With this GI tag, Panna diamonds will now get a recognised name on the global stage. This will benefit everyone involved in the diamond business in the city.

अपनी उच्च गुणवत्ता के कारण विश्व में अपनी अलग पहचान बनाने वाला पन्ना के हीरा को GI टैग प्राप्त होना हम सभी के लिए गौरव की बात है।



पन्ना के हीरे की विश्वस्तर पर एक विशिष्ट पहचान स्थापित हुई है।



पन्ना सहित #KhajurahoLoksabha के सभी नागरिकों को हार्दिक बधाई। — VD Sharma (@vdsharmabjp) November 14, 2025

The diamonds from this region are already known for their light green shade, carbon lines, fine cutting and natural shine.

Now, with official recognition, the brand value of the city will grow, and buyers will get certified and trustworthy diamonds ahead.