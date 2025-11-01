 Madhya Pradesh 70th Foundation Day: Panna Makes For 90% India's Diamonds; Singrauli Powers Coal-- Here's How Heart Of India Keeps The Nation Pumping
Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From the glitter of Panna's diamonds to the roar of tigers in Kanha, Madhya Pradesh 'the heart of India' stands as nation's most diverse and resource-rich states.

As Madhya Pradesh celebrates its 70th Foundation Day on November 1, it’s a moment to appreciate and remember the state’s remarkable contributions to the nation.

1. From Diamonds to Development...

Lets start the story of Madhya Pradesh with Panna, home to India’s only active diamond mines, which contributes nearly 90% of the nation’s diamond production.

2. Feeding the Nation

Madhya Pradesh plays a major role in feeding the country. Stands with 25% of India’s total pulses production, 17% of wheat, and over 55% of soybean output.

article-image

3. Chanderi's Art

The traditional handlooms of Chanderi are world-famous, and the elegant sarees and fabrics made here are truly loved by people across the country and beyond.

It produces nearly 40% of India's premium handwoven silk fabric, Chanderi sarees are loved for their fine texture and royal designs.

article-image

4. India's Tiger State

State is known as India’s Tiger State, home to 19% of the world’s tiger population and 20% of India’s total tiger count.

Places like Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench are not only wildlife treasures but also models of global conservation success.

The state is home to a total of 785 tigers, making it the tiger capital of India.

5. City Of Devotion

The ancient city of Ujjain is home to the sacred Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, attracts over 5 crore devotees every year.

It's one of the four holy cities to host the Kumbh Mela, continues to strengthen India's spiritual and cultural identity.

article-image
Ujjain

Ujjain |

6. Cleanest City Of India

Then comes the cleanest city of India, Indore, known nationwide as the Cleanest City for seven consecutive years

It contributes nearly 20% to state’s total GDP. From cleanliness to entrepreneurship, Indore has become a model city for urban India.

Indore

Indore |

7. Singrauli, Energy Capital Of India

Singrauli, known as the energy capital of India, contributes a major share to the nation’s coal supply. The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) based here produces around 136 million tonnes of coal annually, accounting for about 15% of India’s total coal production.

This coal fuels several major thermal power plants, making Singrauli a key driver of India’s electricity generation.

Whether it’s Panna’s sparkle, Indore’s innovation, Ujjain’s devotion, or Chanderi’s art, every city of state adds its own rhythm to the nation.

