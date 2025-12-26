MP News: 32-Year-Old Woman, Two Kids Found Hanging At Home In Sagar; No Suicide Note Recovered

MP News: Woman, Two Young Sons Found Hanging At Home In Sagar District; No Suicide Note Found |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of a woman and her two young sons were found hanging at their residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, as reported on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Mainai village under the Rehli police station area.

According to police, the woman was identified as Rachna (32) and her sons Rishabh (5) and Ram (2) were found hanging from separate nooses in a room.

Rachna’s husband Rajesh Lodhi and his elder brother Brajesh Lodhi had gone to the fields for irrigation and returned home around 9:45 pm.

As they entered the house, Rajesh suddenly started shouting.

Brajesh rushed to the room and saw Rachna and the two children hanging. The brothers immediately cut the ropes and brought them down, but all 3 had already died.

No suicide note was found at the spot, and the room door was reportedly open.

Police said it is not yet clear whether it is a case of suicide or murder. At the time of the incident, other family members were present in the house and were sleeping in their respective rooms.

On receiving information, Rehli police reached the spot and called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, which collected evidence from the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Rehli police said that the matter is being investigated from all angles.