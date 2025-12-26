 MP News: 32-Year-Old Woman, Two Kids Found Hanging At Home In Sagar; No Suicide Note Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 32-Year-Old Woman, Two Kids Found Hanging At Home In Sagar; No Suicide Note Recovered

MP News: 32-Year-Old Woman, Two Kids Found Hanging At Home In Sagar; No Suicide Note Recovered

The bodies of a 32-year-old woman and her two minor sons were found hanging in their home in Sagar district’s Mainai village on Thursday night. The discovery was made after the woman’s husband returned from the fields. No suicide note was found. Police and FSL teams are investigating whether it was suicide or murder.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Woman, Two Young Sons Found Hanging At Home In Sagar District; No Suicide Note Found |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of a woman and her two young sons were found hanging at their residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, as reported on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Mainai village under the Rehli police station area.

According to police, the woman was identified as Rachna (32) and her sons Rishabh (5) and Ram (2) were found hanging from separate nooses in a room. 

Rachna’s husband Rajesh Lodhi and his elder brother Brajesh Lodhi had gone to the fields for irrigation and returned home around 9:45 pm. 

FPJ Shorts
Dilip Buildcon Wins ₹3,400 Cr Adani Order, Stock Jumps 6% On Big Project Boost
Dilip Buildcon Wins ₹3,400 Cr Adani Order, Stock Jumps 6% On Big Project Boost
Mumbai Crime: Khar Police Foil Murder Attempt On Real Estate Businessman Over Shop Ownership Dispute; 2 Accused Arrested
Mumbai Crime: Khar Police Foil Murder Attempt On Real Estate Businessman Over Shop Ownership Dispute; 2 Accused Arrested
Kajol Has A Cameo In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video
Kajol Has A Cameo In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video
Mumbai–Pune Rail Services Disrupted After Date Entry Error Triggers Passenger Confusion Over Udyan Express Rescheduling
Mumbai–Pune Rail Services Disrupted After Date Entry Error Triggers Passenger Confusion Over Udyan Express Rescheduling

As they entered the house, Rajesh suddenly started shouting.

Read Also
MP News: 19-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident While Returning From Cricket Tournament In...
article-image

Brajesh rushed to the room and saw Rachna and the two children hanging. The brothers immediately cut the ropes and brought them down, but all 3 had already died. 

No suicide note was found at the spot, and the room door was reportedly open.

Police said it is not yet clear whether it is a case of suicide or murder. At the time of the incident, other family members were present in the house and were sleeping in their respective rooms.

On receiving information, Rehli police reached the spot and called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, which collected evidence from the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Rehli police said that the matter is being investigated from all angles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 32-Year-Old Woman, Two Kids Found Hanging At Home In Sagar; No Suicide Note Recovered

MP News: 32-Year-Old Woman, Two Kids Found Hanging At Home In Sagar; No Suicide Note Recovered

MP News: Woman Assaults Nurse After She Refused To Give Injection In Jabalpur Hospital

MP News: Woman Assaults Nurse After She Refused To Give Injection In Jabalpur Hospital

MP News: Guna Police Announces Leaves On Birthdays, Anniversaries From Jan 1, 2026

MP News: Guna Police Announces Leaves On Birthdays, Anniversaries From Jan 1, 2026

Bhopal News: Road Widening Exacts A Heavy Cost; City Loses Over 60 Crore Litres Of Oxygen As 1,500...

Bhopal News: Road Widening Exacts A Heavy Cost; City Loses Over 60 Crore Litres Of Oxygen As 1,500...

MP News: 19-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident While Returning From Cricket Tournament In...

MP News: 19-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident While Returning From Cricket Tournament In...