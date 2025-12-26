MP News: 'Humari Kamiyan Nikalne Mein Lage Huye Hain...,' Narottam Mishra Takes Dig At Opposition In Viral Shayari VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra is going viral on social media, drawing wide attention and political discussion.

In the viral clip, Narottam Mishra can be heard saying in a poetic style, “Woh samandar khangaalne mein lage hue hain, hamari kamiyaan nikaalne mein lage hue hain. Jinki apni chaddiyan tak phati hui hain, woh hamari topiyan uchhaalne mein lage hue hain.” (People who himself are at fault are now trying to find my mistakes.)

Mishra's shayari indicated political factions inside the Madhya Pradesh BJP.

Watch the video below :

‘Humari Kamiyaan Nikalne Mein Lage Hue Hain…’: Former MP HM #NarottamMishra Recites Poetry At #Gwalior Railway Station While Leaving For #Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/J5W7uacN73 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 26, 2025

His remarks have attracted strong reactions, with many people sharing and commenting on the video.

According to information, the video is from Wednesday evening. At that time, Narottam Mishra was leaving for Bhopal by train from Gwalior railway station.

He was standing near the train gate when he recited the lines. A young man present at the station recorded the moment on his mobile phone.

The video was later uploaded on social media on Friday afternoon.

Soon after it was posted, it began spreading rapidly across different platforms.

Many users are praising Mishra’s poetic style, while others are questioning the meaning and timing of his words.

Though Mishra has not made any official statement on the viral video so far, the clip continues to gain attention, showing how short videos can quickly become a major talking point in today’s digital age.