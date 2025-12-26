MP News: Chhatarpur Jailor Removed Amid Allegations Of Illegal Activities Inside Jail, Rewa Officer Takes Charge

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur District Jail jailor Dilip Singh Jatav has been removed from his post with immediate effect following serious complaints against him on Friday.

He has been replaced by Yogendra Parmar, Deputy Superintendent of Central Jail Rewa, who has been given charge of Chhatarpur District Jail.

Allegations against him

According to officials, several allegations were made against Dilip Singh Jatav in recent days.

These included illegal activities inside the jail, collection of money from prisoners, and assault on inmates. In the past few weeks, cases related to attacks on prisoners, illegal recovery, and deaths of inmates were also reported from the jail, raising serious concerns.

Taking these complaints seriously, the Jail Headquarters in Bhopal issued an order on Friday removing the jailor.

As per the order, Yogendra Parmar has been posted on special duty at Chhatarpur District Jail to handle administrative work and strengthen security arrangements. He will remain in charge until further orders.

The order was issued by Dr Varun Kapoor, Director General of Jails and Correctional Services, Madhya Pradesh.

Copies of the order have been sent to all concerned departments. Officials said the action was taken to ensure discipline, transparency, and better management inside the jail.