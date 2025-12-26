Bhopal News: Head-On Collision Between Cars Leaves, Contractor Dead On Kolar Bridge | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old civil contractor lost his life in a tragic road accident on late Thursday night after two cars collided head-on on the Gehun Kheda–Neelbad road at Kolar bridge.

The accident occurred on a narrow bridge near Amarnath Colony, leaving two other persons critically injured, said Kolar police on Friday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Abdul Rashid Khan (42), a resident of Kanha Kunj, Kolar. Police said Khan was returning home from a work site when a speeding car approaching from the opposite direction rammed into his vehicle with tremendous force on the bridge.

Due to the severe impact, Khan was trapped between the dashboard and the driver’s seat. Passersby alerted the police, who faced considerable difficulty in extricating him from the mangled car. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The victim’s family, including his son Rehan, has alleged that the occupants of the second car were under the influence of alcohol. According to the family, the vehicle was carrying two men and three women, and empty liquor bottles and disposable glasses were found inside the car. They claimed the car was being driven recklessly and demanded a high-level inquiry along with strict action against those responsible.

Police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Soni said that two occupants of the second car sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. Their statements have not yet been recorded due to their medical condition.

The accident site has been inspected and both damaged vehicles have been seized. Allegations of alcohol consumption are being investigated, and we are awaiting medical reports to confirm whether the driver was intoxicated.

TI, Sanjay Singh Soni, Kolar police.