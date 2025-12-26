Bhopal News: BMC First To Provide Insurance Cover To Over 12,000 Daily Wagers | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced insurance cover for more than 12,000 daily wage employees, becoming the first municipal body in Madhya Pradesh to extend such benefits. The scheme will also cover other BMC employees earning less than Rs 21,000 per month.

According to BMC general administration department, a list of 11,999 eligible employees has been prepared. The biggest beneficiaries will be daily wage workers, who till now had no insurance or social security cover under the corporation. This will start rolling out with the salaries, which will be given from January 2026.

The insurance policy provides health cover up to Rs 2 lakh and life insurance (mortality cover) of Rs 4 lakh. Officials said the scheme will offer financial protection to employees and their families in case of medical emergencies or untimely death.

Premium sharing

The total monthly premium per employee is Rs 400. Of this, only Rs 70 to Rs 75 will be deducted from the employee s salary while the remaining sum of Rs 325 to Rs 330 will be paid by the corporation. Overall, BMC will bear nearly 90% of the premium cost with employees contributing about 10%.

Financial impact

The decision will place an additional financial burden on the civic body. BMC will spend approximately Rs 48 lakh every month and Rs 5.76 crore annually towards insurance premium. The finance department has confirmed that the amount would be deposited regularly from corporation s funds.

Implementation through SEIC

The insurance scheme will be implemented through State Employees Insurance Commission. For the current month, BMC will deposit about Rs 48 lakh as its share of premium to initiate coverage for eligible employees.

Quote

All those employees earning below Rs 21,000 per month will be covered under the policy. This is for the first time that such a facility is being provided to daily wage and regular employees. Workers have welcomed the move, calling it a long-pending and much-needed step toward employees welfare and social security.

Varun Awasthi, additional municipal commissioner