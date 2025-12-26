 Bhopal News: After Chhindwara Tragedy, State Drug Laboratories Continue Testing
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: After Chhindwara Tragedy, State Drug Laboratories Continue Testing

Bhopal News: After Chhindwara Tragedy, State Drug Laboratories Continue Testing

According to officials, samples sent to the FDA drug laboratory in Bhopal were tested, of which only three were found to be of Non-Standard Quality (NSQ). At present, three drug testing laboratories—Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur—are operational, while efforts are underway to make the Gwalior-based drug testing lab functional, officials said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: After Chhindwara Tragedy, State Drug Laboratories Continue Testing | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even three months after the Chhindwara cough syrup tragedy jolted the state, drug testing laboratories are continuing to examine medicine samples, including cough syrups, collected from across Madhya Pradesh.

Nearly 25 children had died in October after consuming spurious cough syrup in Chhindwara district. Officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), however, said that the samples currently being tested cannot now be linked to the Chhindwara incident.

Read Also
Indore News: Why Products Are Not Becoming Cheaper Despite Gst 2.0?
article-image

According to officials, samples sent to the FDA drug laboratory in Bhopal were tested, of which only three were found to be of Non-Standard Quality (NSQ). At present, three drug testing laboratories - Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur are operational, while efforts are underway to make the Gwalior-based drug testing lab functional, officials said.

FDA director Dinesh Shrivastava told Free Press that after the Chhindwara tragedy, samples were collected from across the state and testing is still in progress. Samples have been sent from all parts of the state, but they cannot be directly linked to the Chhindwara incident now.

FPJ Shorts
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vidarbha's Dhruv Shorey Equals Record For Most Consecutive List A Centuries
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vidarbha's Dhruv Shorey Equals Record For Most Consecutive List A Centuries
‘New Plan To Launch 360-Degree Attack On Organised Crime Soon’: HM Amit Shah At Inauguration Of Anti-Terrorism Conference 2025
‘New Plan To Launch 360-Degree Attack On Organised Crime Soon’: HM Amit Shah At Inauguration Of Anti-Terrorism Conference 2025
Navi Mumbai Group Moves Supreme Court After Bombay High Court Rejects PIL On Naming Airport After DB Patil
Navi Mumbai Group Moves Supreme Court After Bombay High Court Rejects PIL On Naming Airport After DB Patil
'She Probably Doesn't Even Know Who He Is': Orry Slams Dhruv Rathee For Allegedly Targeting Janhvi Kapoor In A Video About 'Fake Beauty'
'She Probably Doesn't Even Know Who He Is': Orry Slams Dhruv Rathee For Allegedly Targeting Janhvi Kapoor In A Video About 'Fake Beauty'

Routine testing is being carried out in the three functional laboratories. The objective is to ensure that there is no repetition of such Chhindwara incident and therefore continuous testing and monitoring is underway, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: After Chhindwara Tragedy, State Drug Laboratories Continue Testing

Bhopal News: After Chhindwara Tragedy, State Drug Laboratories Continue Testing

Bhopal News: BMC First To Provide Insurance Cover To Over 12,000 Daily Wagers

Bhopal News: BMC First To Provide Insurance Cover To Over 12,000 Daily Wagers

Bhopal News: Head-On Collision Between Cars Leaves, Contractor Dead On Kolar Bridge

Bhopal News: Head-On Collision Between Cars Leaves, Contractor Dead On Kolar Bridge

Bhopal Power Cut December 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishat Pura, JP Nagar, Danish Kunj & More...

Bhopal Power Cut December 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishat Pura, JP Nagar, Danish Kunj & More...

MP News: Chhatarpur Jailor Removed Amid Allegations Of Illegal Activities Inside Jail, Rewa Officer...

MP News: Chhatarpur Jailor Removed Amid Allegations Of Illegal Activities Inside Jail, Rewa Officer...