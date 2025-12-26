MP News: Union Minister Amit Shah Gave Several Subtle Messages During His Trip

MP News: Shah Gave Several Subtle Messages During His Trip | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The purpose of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s trip to the state on Thursday was to attend a government function. But he gave several subtle messages. So, his visit to Gwalior and Rewa has created ripples in the state politics.

Shah praised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav from the stage and gave a lot of importance to the central minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla. But the most important part of Shah’s visit was his meeting with Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The Union Home Minister held a one-to-one meeting with Vijayvargiya, for 45 minutes. Shah had arrived at Gwalior a day before the event. He met Vijayvargiya, on Thursday morning.

After the meeting, several political speculations are taking place in the state. Vijayvargiya is one of those leaders who are considered close to Shah.

Vijayvargiya went to the central politics as the party’s general secretary after Shah took over as the party’s national president. Shah sent him back to state politics. Shah also praised Yadav during his trip, saying he works hard with more energy than Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He also appreciated the work being done by Yadav in the industrial sector. Shah also gave due importance to Scindia and called him Raja Sahib on the stage.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla made all arrangements for Shah’s visit to Rewa and prepared a blueprint for it. The Union Home Minister gave Shukla a lot of importance.

Political speculations have begun after Shah gave importance to the four leaders. According to BJP leaders, Shah gave importance to all leaders for better coordination in the government.

There should be better coordination between Yadav, Shukla, and Vijayvargiya. Shah gave Scindia due respect to show that the latter is more powerful than other leaders in the Gwalior-Chambal politics.