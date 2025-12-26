 MP News: Union Minister Amit Shah Gave Several Subtle Messages During His Trip
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Union Minister Amit Shah Gave Several Subtle Messages During His Trip

MP News: Union Minister Amit Shah Gave Several Subtle Messages During His Trip

Shah praised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav from the stage and gave a lot of importance to the central minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla. But the most important part of Shah’s visit was his meeting with Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Shah Gave Several Subtle Messages During His Trip | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The purpose of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s trip to the state on Thursday was to attend a government function. But he gave several subtle messages. So, his visit to Gwalior and Rewa has created ripples in the state politics.

Shah praised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav from the stage and gave a lot of importance to the central minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla. But the most important part of Shah’s visit was his meeting with Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Read Also
MP News: Guna Police Announces Leaves On Birthdays, Anniversaries From Jan 1, 2026
article-image

The Union Home Minister held a one-to-one meeting with Vijayvargiya, for 45 minutes. Shah had arrived at Gwalior a day before the event. He met Vijayvargiya, on Thursday morning.

After the meeting, several political speculations are taking place in the state. Vijayvargiya is one of those leaders who are considered close to Shah.

FPJ Shorts
Attention Commuters! Western Railway Cancels 629 Suburban Trains Between December 27–29 For Sixth Line Work Between Kandivali And Borivali; Check Details
Attention Commuters! Western Railway Cancels 629 Suburban Trains Between December 27–29 For Sixth Line Work Between Kandivali And Borivali; Check Details
Navi Mumbai Shocker: 41-Year-Old Man Stabs Live-In Partner, Daughter Over Infidelity Suspicion In Panvel, Then Attempts Suicide
Navi Mumbai Shocker: 41-Year-Old Man Stabs Live-In Partner, Daughter Over Infidelity Suspicion In Panvel, Then Attempts Suicide
Tripartite Assam-Karbi Anglong Talks End Without Resolving Illegal Settlement Eviction Dispute
Tripartite Assam-Karbi Anglong Talks End Without Resolving Illegal Settlement Eviction Dispute
Mumbai NDPS Case: Special Court Grants Temporary Release To Accused Jailed For 7 Years Over Inability To Furnish Bail Surety
Mumbai NDPS Case: Special Court Grants Temporary Release To Accused Jailed For 7 Years Over Inability To Furnish Bail Surety

Vijayvargiya went to the central politics as the party’s general secretary after Shah took over as the party’s national president. Shah sent him back to state politics. Shah also praised Yadav during his trip, saying he works hard with more energy than Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He also appreciated the work being done by Yadav in the industrial sector. Shah also gave due importance to Scindia and called him Raja Sahib on the stage.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla made all arrangements for Shah’s visit to Rewa and prepared a blueprint for it. The Union Home Minister gave Shukla a lot of importance.

Political speculations have begun after Shah gave importance to the four leaders. According to BJP leaders, Shah gave importance to all leaders for better coordination in the government.

There should be better coordination between Yadav, Shukla, and Vijayvargiya. Shah gave Scindia due respect to show that the latter is more powerful than other leaders in the Gwalior-Chambal politics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Calls For Wider Digital Outreach For Handloom, Handicrafts

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Calls For Wider Digital Outreach For Handloom, Handicrafts

Bhopal News: FIR Against 4 Mandla Cooperatives Officials For ₹65 Lakh Scam

Bhopal News: FIR Against 4 Mandla Cooperatives Officials For ₹65 Lakh Scam

MP News: Union Minister Amit Shah Gave Several Subtle Messages During His Trip

MP News: Union Minister Amit Shah Gave Several Subtle Messages During His Trip

Bhopal News: After Chhindwara Tragedy, State Drug Laboratories Continue Testing

Bhopal News: After Chhindwara Tragedy, State Drug Laboratories Continue Testing

Bhopal News: BMC First To Provide Insurance Cover To Over 12,000 Daily Wagers

Bhopal News: BMC First To Provide Insurance Cover To Over 12,000 Daily Wagers