 MP News: Guna Police Announces Leaves On Birthdays, Anniversaries From Jan 1, 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Guna Police Announces Leaves On Birthdays, Anniversaries From Jan 1, 2026

MP News: Guna Police Announces Leaves On Birthdays, Anniversaries From Jan 1, 2026

Guna police personnel will be allowed one day of leave on their birthdays, their spouse’s and children’s birthdays, and wedding anniversaries from January 1, 2026. Issued by SP Ankit Soni, the new rules aim to improve well-being and morale. Immediate leave will also be granted in case of a close family member’s death.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Guna Police Announces Leaves On Birthdays, Anniversaries From Jan 1, 2026 | AI Generated Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Good news was announced for Madhya Pradesh’s Guna police, which allows them to take leaves on special occasions like their own birthdays, as well as on the birthdays of their spouse and children and on their wedding anniversary.

Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni has issued the new leave rules allowing policemen to take one day off, which has brought immense joy among the entire district police line.

The new system will come into effect from January 1, 2026.

Read Also
7 Hot & Tasty Bhopal Delicacies To Enjoy During Winters
article-image

‘Missing imp occasion affect well being’

FPJ Shorts
KVS LDE/LDCE Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 2,499 Posts Ends Today; Details Here
KVS LDE/LDCE Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 2,499 Posts Ends Today; Details Here
VIDEO: Wild Boar Attacks Forest Officer During Rescue Operation In UP’s Badaun, Dramatic Footage Goes Viral
VIDEO: Wild Boar Attacks Forest Officer During Rescue Operation In UP’s Badaun, Dramatic Footage Goes Viral
Palghar PWD ₹111-Crore Fraud Case: Court Grants Fresh Police Custody Of Accused Until December 29
Palghar PWD ₹111-Crore Fraud Case: Court Grants Fresh Police Custody Of Accused Until December 29
TRP Week 50: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Dethrones Anupamaa; YRKKH & Laughter Chefs 3 Sees Sharp Fall
TRP Week 50: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Dethrones Anupamaa; YRKKH & Laughter Chefs 3 Sees Sharp Fall

Police officials said that due to tough duties and work pressure, personnel often miss important family moments, which also affects their mental well-being. 

Keeping this in mind, the SP took this humane decision to help policemen spend quality time with their families.

As per the order, one day of compulsory casual leave will be granted on these occasions. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh December 26, 2025, Weather Updates: Severe Cold, Dense Fog Grip State; Pachmarhi...
article-image

Immediate leave in case of deaths 

The order also states that in case of the death of a close family member, leave will be approved immediately without any paperwork delay.

All police stations and offices have been instructed to maintain a calendar of employees’ birthdays and wedding anniversaries to ensure smooth approval of leave. 

The decision has been widely appreciated within the police department, with officials saying it will boost morale and strengthen family bonds.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Woman Assaults Nurse After She Refused To Give Injection In Jabalpur Hospital

MP News: Woman Assaults Nurse After She Refused To Give Injection In Jabalpur Hospital

MP News: Guna Police Announces Leaves On Birthdays, Anniversaries From Jan 1, 2026

MP News: Guna Police Announces Leaves On Birthdays, Anniversaries From Jan 1, 2026

Bhopal News: Road Widening Exacts A Heavy Cost; City Loses Over 60 Crore Litres Of Oxygen As 1,500...

Bhopal News: Road Widening Exacts A Heavy Cost; City Loses Over 60 Crore Litres Of Oxygen As 1,500...

MP News: 19-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident While Returning From Cricket Tournament In...

MP News: 19-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident While Returning From Cricket Tournament In...

MP News: 22-Year-Old Woman Raped In Jabalpur College Campus On Pretext Of Job; Clerk & Peon Arrested

MP News: 22-Year-Old Woman Raped In Jabalpur College Campus On Pretext Of Job; Clerk & Peon Arrested