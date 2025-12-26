MP News: Guna Police Announces Leaves On Birthdays, Anniversaries From Jan 1, 2026 | AI Generated Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Good news was announced for Madhya Pradesh’s Guna police, which allows them to take leaves on special occasions like their own birthdays, as well as on the birthdays of their spouse and children and on their wedding anniversary.

Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni has issued the new leave rules allowing policemen to take one day off, which has brought immense joy among the entire district police line.

The new system will come into effect from January 1, 2026.

‘Missing imp occasion affect well being’

Police officials said that due to tough duties and work pressure, personnel often miss important family moments, which also affects their mental well-being.

Keeping this in mind, the SP took this humane decision to help policemen spend quality time with their families.

As per the order, one day of compulsory casual leave will be granted on these occasions.

Immediate leave in case of deaths

The order also states that in case of the death of a close family member, leave will be approved immediately without any paperwork delay.

All police stations and offices have been instructed to maintain a calendar of employees’ birthdays and wedding anniversaries to ensure smooth approval of leave.

The decision has been widely appreciated within the police department, with officials saying it will boost morale and strengthen family bonds.